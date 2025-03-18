Perjeta (Pertuzumab) Market Forecast 2025-2034: Comprehensive Insights On Market Size, Growth Factors, Trends

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Perjeta (Pertuzumab) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Is the Perjeta Pertuzumab Market Growing?

The Perjeta pertuzumab market has experienced substantial growth in recent years, with strong momentum expected to continue.

•Market Size Growth:

oForecasted to expand from $935.92 million in 2024 to $1,084.80 million in 2025.

oThis represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%.

•Factors Driving Expansion:

oGreater adoption in oncology treatments.

oRising demand for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

oPreference for targeted, less toxic therapies.

oIncreased market activity through inorganic growth strategies.

oStrong demand for personalized and precision medicine.

Get Your Free Sample of The Perjeta pertuzumab Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19917&type=smp

What Are the Future Market Projections?

The market is set to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years.

•Expected Market Size:

oProjected to reach $1,932.66 million by 2029.

oExpected CAGR of 15.5% over the forecast period.

•Key Growth Drivers:

oIncreasing cases of breast cancer globally.

oExpanding interest in ADCs for hematologic malignancies.

oGrowth in cancer immunotherapy research and pharmaceutical R&D.

oRising presence of biosimilars and generics in oncology.

•Major Trends Influencing the Market:

oGreater adoption of biosimilars in cancer treatment.

oAdvancements in subcutaneous combination therapies for enhanced patient convenience.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/perjeta-pertuzumab-global-market-report

What Is Driving the Perjeta Pertuzumab Market?

One of the main factors fueling market growth is the rising prevalence of breast cancer worldwide. The disease is characterized by the uncontrolled growth of malignant cells in breast tissue, often originating in ducts or lobules. Several factors contribute to the increasing incidence, including lifestyle changes, obesity, sedentary habits, and improved early detection through screening programs.

Perjeta pertuzumab is widely used to treat HER2-positive breast cancer, often in combination with trastuzumab and chemotherapy to enhance treatment efficacy. According to an October 2023 report by Ray of Light Wales, around 600,000 people in the UK were living with a breast cancer diagnosis, with this number expected to double by 2030. This growing patient pool is a major driver of demand for Perjeta and other targeted oncology treatments.

Who Are the Leading Companies in the Market?

Key industry players shaping the Perjeta pertuzumab market include Roche Holding AG, which continues to drive innovation and market expansion through advanced oncology solutions.

What Emerging Trends Are Shaping the Market?

A key market trend is the development of subcutaneous combination therapies, aimed at enhancing patient convenience and treatment outcomes. These therapies involve combining multiple drugs into a single subcutaneous injection, simplifying administration and improving patient adherence.

For example, in November 2023, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. introduced Phesgo, a subcutaneous combination therapy designed to treat:

•HER2-positive breast cancer.

•Advanced or recurrent HER2-positive colorectal cancer.

How Is the Perjeta Market Segmented?

The market is categorized based on several key factors:

1.By Type: Human source; Animal source.

2.By Product: Monoclonal Antibody; Biologic Drug.

3.By Indication: Early Breast Cancer; Metastatic Breast Cancer.

4.By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies; Online Pharmacies.

Which Regions Are Driving Market Growth?

In 2024, North America led the Perjeta pertuzumab market with the largest share. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years due to increasing healthcare investments and rising cancer cases. Other key regions covered in the market analysis include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Metastatic Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metastatic-cancer-drugs-global-market-report

Ovarian Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ovarian-cancer-drugs-global-market-report

Pancreatic Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pancreatic-cancer-drugs-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company provides in-depth research and insights through a vast collection of 15,000+ reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 geographies. Backed by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and expert insights from industry leaders, we equip you with the knowledge needed to stay ahead in the market.

Our flagship offering, the Global Market Model, is a leading market intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive and up-to-date forecasts to support strategic decision-making.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.