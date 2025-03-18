QuantHouse expands US equity market data offering with Cboe One Feed

London, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iress today announced that its QuantHouse division is partnering with Cboe Global Markets, a leading global derivatives and securities exchange network and one of the largest US equity exchange operators, to increase its US equity market data offering through the Cboe One Feed.

The Cboe One Feed is Cboe’s premier consolidated data feed and provides market participants with a cost-effective, high-quality and unified view of the market from Cboe’s US equity exchanges, with real-time reference quotes and trade data. Cboe operates four US equity exchanges and is one of the largest exchange operators for equities trading in the US. On average, Cboe One Feed quotes are within 1% away from the National Best Bid and Offer (NBBO) 97.26% of the time.1

QuantHouse’s Head of EMEA Sales and Business Development, Rob Kirby, said: “We’re delighted to add the Cboe One Feed to the wide range of trading venues available from QuantHouse. Demand for Cboe One has initially come from our clients in Asia Pacific and this continues to demonstrate that our clients value choice and access to the widest range of global market data available.”

Cboe’s Global Head of Data Vantage, Adam Inzirillo, added: “Cboe is committed to meeting the growing demand for access to US markets, particularly from APAC investors, by delivering access to high-quality and real-time market data as seamlessly and efficiently as possible. We are thrilled to expand on this mission through our collaboration with QuantHouse and providing their clients with access to the Cboe One Feed.

“Data drives decision making and is critical for trading strategy implementation, and the Cboe One Feed helps participants better understand the markets by providing real-time and highly reliable US market data.”

The Cboe One Feed is available now for all QuantHouse clients.



1Cboe: https://www.cboe.com/market_data_services/us/equities/cboe_one/

About QuantHouse

QuantHouse ( part of Iress) is a leading provider of international market data. It delivers high-performance API data feeds, historical and analytics data products it has crafted over the past 20+years to hedge funds, investment banks, brokers, market makers, financial technology providers and trading venues supporting integrated trading strategies, applications, and analytic databases.

For more information please visit the website.





About Iress

Iress (IRE.ASX) is a technology company providing software to the financial services industry. We provide software and services for trading & market data, financial advice, investment management, superannuation, life & pensions and data intelligence in Asia-Pacific, North America, Africa, the UK and Europe.

www.iress.com





Melanie Budden Mobile: +44 (0) 7974 937970 Email: melanie.budden@therealizationgroup.com

