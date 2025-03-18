Secure Logistics Market Value to Increase by USD 191.9 Billion at 8.4% CAGR | says Allied Market Research

Increase in the demand for outsourcing branch and ATM service and increase in the demand for product integrity supplement the growth of the market.

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Secure Logistics Market ," The secure logistics market size was valued at $87.1 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $191.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2032.Logistics has an essential role to play in every industry as it helps in the distribution of packaged goods to their final destination. Secure logistics are used for the distribution of products having high value such as cash logistics, diamonds & gemstones, advanced, and sophisticated technology.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14801 Prime determinants of growthIncrease in the demand for outsourcing branch and ATM service and increase in the demand for product integrity drive the growth of the global secure logistics market. However, increase in the usage of electronic payment and high cost involved in services, restricts the market growth. Moreover, securing last mile delivery across developed and developing economies presents new opportunities in the coming years.Secure logistics is the handling, storage and transportation of any product, information, asset and any goods from its source of origin to its final destination. Advanced security measures are used to protect the package and information from tampering, theft, and any unauthorized access. There are various industries which rely on the services of secure logistics including banking and financial institutions. The banking and financial institutions such as The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently published specific guidelines for banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and other regulatory financial institutions to strictly adhere to the guidelines and norms when outsourcing IT services to ensure the confidentiality of the clients' data and to safeguard any commitments and responsibilities made to the clients.In addition, cyber security is protecting data, networks, and servers from any unauthorized access, malicious attacks, and cyber threats. Cyber security has become crucial for private and public sector as it defends digital assets from data breaches, phishing, and malware and involves best practices to safeguard digital assets from cyber threats. For instance, in February 2022, Expeditors International of Washington a logistics company noticed that hackers have penetrated the company’s network which leads to the total shut down of the company’s operating and accounting systems to protect company’s data as well as of its clients. The integration of enhanced cyber security systems is required, thus creating demand for new and improved cyber security systems in the secure logistics market 🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14801 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲: -The key players operating in the secure logistics market are Allied Universal, Brink's incorporated, CargoGuard, CMS Info Systems, PlanITROI, Inc., GardaWorld, Lemuir Group, Prosegur, Securitas AB, and Secure Logistics LLC.The cash management segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on application, the cash management segment held the largest market share in 2022. However, jewelry & precious metal segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the rise of safety standards and equipment adopted by the secure logistics firms. Thus, creating confidence in the client and assures the safety of the gemstones and jewelry.The static segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on type, the static segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global secure logistics market revenue. However, mobile is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to secure mobility offered by the segment. The normal vehicles are not utilized, instead armored vehicles with advanced security systems are used for transportation. Similarly, air cargo services are also offered in the mobile logistics solutions where the precious cargo is shipped with the help of an aircraft. The goods are transported to the longer distances in less time and movement to international locations is also viable.The roadways segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on mode of transport, the roadways segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly half of the global secure logistics market revenue. However, railways are projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to dedicated and controlled tracks of the railways that can be easily tracked with the integration of GPS tracking and monitoring system. The bulk movement of the cargo or package reduces the overall cost of movement and in many cases can be more cost effective than the road transport of the package. Such capability of the railways is expected to boost the growth of the market 🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/secure-logistics-market/purchase-options North America to maintain its dominance by 2032Based on region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2032, owing to heavy investment on the rail network or freight corridor for the movement of goods and packages in the Asia- Pacific region. For instance, in June 2022 the Indian government invested $245 million to improve the railways infrastructure. Similarly, China is also developing rail network across middle-east and to the Europe, and signed a trilateral memorandum of understanding between Kazakhstan's authorized economic operators, China, and the EU. Moreover, the factors such as increase in the demand for outsourcing branch and ATM service, and increase in the demand for product integrity. However, increase in the usage of electronic payment and high cost involved in service hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, securing last mile delivery and integration of cyber security in secure logistics to foster growth are the major factors that are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

