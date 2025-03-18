Asset-backed Securities Market Anticipated to Attain $11743.57 billion By 2034, at 5.48% CAGR
Asset-backed Securities Market Research Report By, Asset Class, Security Structure, Credit Rating, Maturity, RegionalID, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Asset-Backed Securities (ABS) market has witnessed steady growth in recent years and is expected to expand significantly in the coming decade. In 2024, the market size was valued at USD 6,886.77 billion and is projected to grow from USD 7,264.30 billion in 2025 to an impressive USD 11,743.57 billion by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.48% during the forecast period (2025–2034). The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for structured financial products, the rising prominence of securitization, and favorable regulatory frameworks supporting the expansion of asset-backed securities.
Key Drivers of Market Growth
Growing Demand for Structured Financial Products
Institutional investors and financial institutions are increasingly seeking structured financial products like ABS due to their ability to provide stable cash flows and diversified investment opportunities. The expansion of financial markets and enhanced risk management strategies further fuel this demand.
Rising Prominence of Securitization
Securitization continues to play a critical role in enhancing liquidity in financial markets by converting illiquid assets into tradable securities. The increasing issuance of ABS across various asset classes, including auto loans, credit card receivables, and mortgages, is driving market growth.
Favorable Regulatory Frameworks
Governments and financial regulatory bodies worldwide are implementing policies that encourage the issuance of asset-backed securities while ensuring market stability. Regulatory support for transparent and well-structured securitization processes is fostering investor confidence and market expansion.
Technological Advancements in Financial Services
The integration of blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and big data analytics in financial markets is enhancing transparency, efficiency, and security in ABS transactions. These innovations are streamlining securitization processes and boosting investor participation.
Key Companies in the Asset-Backed Securities Market Include
• Credit Suisse
• Citigroup
• Wells Fargo
• Royal Bank of Canada
• Barclays
• Deutsche Bank
• JPMorgan Chase
• Morgan Stanley
• BNP Paribas
• Société Générale
• UBS
• Goldman Sachs
• Bank of America Merrill Lynch
• ING
• HSBC
Market Segmentation
To provide a comprehensive analysis, the Asset-Backed Securities market is segmented based on asset class, structure type, issuer, and region.
1. By Asset Class
o Auto Loan ABS: Securities backed by automobile loans and leases.
o Credit Card ABS: Asset-backed securities derived from credit card receivables.
o Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS): Includes residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
o Student Loan ABS: Securities based on student loan portfolios.
o Equipment Loan ABS: Backed by loans used for equipment financing.
o Others: Includes asset-backed securities tied to consumer loans, trade receivables, and corporate debt obligations.
2. By Structure Type
o Pass-Through Securities: Investors receive direct cash flows from underlying assets.
o Collateralized Debt Obligations (CDOs): Pooled debt instruments with structured risk tranches.
o Pay-Through Securities: Cash flows are redirected to different tranches based on priority levels.
3. By Issuer
o Banks and Financial Institutions: Major issuers of ABS backed by loan portfolios.
o Government Entities: Includes government-sponsored enterprises issuing mortgage-backed securities.
o Corporations: Large businesses securitizing receivables and other assets.
4. By Region
o North America: Dominates the market due to a strong financial ecosystem and high investor participation.
o Europe: Growth driven by regulatory support and increasing demand for securitized products.
o Asia-Pacific: Fastest-growing region, fueled by expanding financial markets in China, India, and Japan.
o Rest of the World (RoW): Moderate growth expected in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa as financial infrastructures develop.
The global Asset-Backed Securities market is poised for substantial growth, driven by increasing investor interest, expanding securitization activities, and regulatory support. As financial markets evolve and technology enhances transaction efficiency, the demand for ABS is expected to rise across various asset classes and regions. With significant opportunities for investment and innovation, the ABS market will continue to play a crucial role in global financial markets.
