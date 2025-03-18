Asia-Pacific Bus HVAC Market to Hit USD 2.3B by 2031, Driven by Growing Demand for Efficient Climate Control Solutions

Asia-Pacific Bus HVAC Market Trend

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the Asia-Pacific Bus HVAC Industry size generated $1.3 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $2.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.The Asia-Pacific bus HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) market refers to the market for HVAC systems installed in buses in the Asia-Pacific region. The demand for bus HVAC systems in the Asia-Pacific region is driven by several factors, including the surge in urbanization and increase in need for public transportation, which has led to an increase in the number of buses on the roads. The market is also driven by technological advancements in HVAC systems, which have made them more efficient, cost-effective, and environment friendly. In addition, increase in demand for thermal system and automatic climate control features in buses, development of intelligent transport system and increase in demand for electric buses accelerate the growth of the Asia-Pacific bus HVAC market. However, high installation and maintenance cost and environmental effects of refrigerants used in HVAC system hamper the growth of the bus HVAC market.Rest of Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of growth, followed by Hongkong, South Korea, India, Japan, and others. Whereas India is expected to witness growth at a highest rate in the market during the forecast period.The research provides detailed segmentation of the Asia-Pacific Bus HVAC market based on type, vehicle type, sales channel, input, and country. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report. Based on type, the manual segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the Asia-Pacific Bus HVAC market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the automatic segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031. Based on vehicle type, the coach buses segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around one-third of the Asia-Pacific Bus HVAC market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the school buses segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2031. The key market players in the Asia-Pacific bus HVAC market are Denso Corporation, Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG, Internacional Hispacold, S.A., Konvekta AG, MAHLE GmbH, Mobile Climate Control, Inc., Trane Technologies Plc, Valeo, Webasto Group and Zhengzhou Guchen Industry Co., Ltd. Based on sales channel, the OEM segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than 90% of the Asia-Pacific Bus HVAC market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the aftermarket segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Based on country, India is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. However, the rest of Asia-Pacific segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding around four-fifths of the Asia-Pacific Bus HVAC market. KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy type, the manual segment leads the market during the forecast period.By vehicle type, the school buses segment leads the market during the forecast period.By sales channel, the original equipment manufacturer segment is expected to grow at a lucrative growth rate during the forecast period (2022-2031).By input, the engine powered HVAC segment leads the market during the forecast period.India is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

