AR and VR in Healthcare Market is Predicted to Reach USD 4.05 billion at a CAGR of 21.55% by 2032

AR and VR in Healthcare Market Size was valued at USD 0.70 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from USD 0.85 Billion in 2024 to USD 4.05 billion by 2032

US, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) are transforming the healthcare industry by improving patient outcomes, enhancing medical training, and streamlining healthcare operations. These immersive technologies are being adopted for applications such as surgical simulation, medical training, diagnostics, rehabilitation, and patient engagement.

The AR and VR in Healthcare Market Growth Size was valued at USD 0.70 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from USD 0.85 Billion in 2024 to USD 4.05 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.55% during the forecast period (2024 - 2032). Growing penetration of connected devices and rising application in the treatment and medical training are the key market drivers enhancing the market growth.

Top AR and VR in Healthcare Market Companies

Daqri

Atheer

EchoPixel Inc

Augmedix

Medical Realities

Firsthand Technology

Google

Osso VR Inc

Microsoft

Mindmaze Oculus VR

Orca Health Inc., among others

Augmented and virtual reality enables users to experience extended digital content in virtual and physical space. Until the past few years, AR & VR was most commonly used in the gaming and entertainment sector. Still, in a few years, researchers in the healthcare sector have been studying and integrating AR & VR in various areas such as patient care management, fitness, surgical procedure, diagnostic testing, and medical training.

Industry Detailed Segmentation:

AR and VR in Healthcare Market Segmentation

AR and VR in Healthcare Technology Outlook

AR and VR technology

AR and VR in Healthcare Offering Outlook

Hardware

Software

AR and VR in Healthcare Application Outlook

Fitness

Patient Care

Pharmacy Management

Others

AR and VR in Healthcare Regional Outlook

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Africa

Latin America

The market segmentation of AR and VR in Healthcare, based on technology, includes AR and VR technology. The AR technology segment held the majority share in 2021, contributing to the majority of the share with respect to the AR and VR in Healthcare market growth. Some factors contributing to this segment's growth include technological advancements and the growing demand for AR diagnostic and medical training.

Key Benefits:

Enhanced Medical Training & Education

AR/VR enables medical professionals and students to practice procedures in a risk-free, immersive environment.

Offers realistic simulations of surgeries, anatomy, and emergency response scenarios.

Improved Surgical Precision & Planning

Surgeons use AR for real-time overlays of patient anatomy, aiding in complex surgeries.

VR assists in preoperative planning by providing 3D models of organs and tissues.

Better Patient Care & Treatment

AR helps in real-time diagnosis and visualization of medical conditions.

VR is used in pain management, mental health therapies (e.g., PTSD, anxiety), and physical rehabilitation.

Remote Healthcare & Telemedicine

VR enables remote consultations and virtual presence of specialists in surgeries.

AR supports real-time guidance for remote healthcare workers.

Enhanced Patient Engagement & Education

AR allows patients to visualize their conditions and treatment plans more effectively.

VR helps reduce patient anxiety by simulating calming environments before procedures.

Improved Rehabilitation & Therapy

VR-based therapy is used for stroke rehabilitation, physical therapy, and cognitive training.

AR-assisted rehabilitation helps patients track progress and improve adherence.

Cost Reduction & Efficiency

Reduces training costs by eliminating the need for expensive cadavers and models.

Minimizes surgical errors, reducing post-surgical complications and associated costs.

