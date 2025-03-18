AR and VR in Healthcare Market is Predicted to Reach USD 4.05 billion at a CAGR of 21.55% by 2032
AR and VR in Healthcare Market Size was valued at USD 0.70 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from USD 0.85 Billion in 2024 to USD 4.05 billion by 2032US, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) are transforming the healthcare industry by improving patient outcomes, enhancing medical training, and streamlining healthcare operations. These immersive technologies are being adopted for applications such as surgical simulation, medical training, diagnostics, rehabilitation, and patient engagement.
Top AR and VR in Healthcare Market Companies
Daqri
Atheer
EchoPixel Inc
Augmedix
Medical Realities
Firsthand Technology
Osso VR Inc
Microsoft
Mindmaze Oculus VR
Orca Health Inc., among others
Augmented and virtual reality enables users to experience extended digital content in virtual and physical space. Until the past few years, AR & VR was most commonly used in the gaming and entertainment sector. Still, in a few years, researchers in the healthcare sector have been studying and integrating AR & VR in various areas such as patient care management, fitness, surgical procedure, diagnostic testing, and medical training.
Industry Detailed Segmentation:
AR and VR in Healthcare Market Segmentation
AR and VR in Healthcare Technology Outlook
AR and VR technology
AR and VR in Healthcare Offering Outlook
Hardware
Software
AR and VR in Healthcare Application Outlook
Fitness
Patient Care
Pharmacy Management
Others
AR and VR in Healthcare Regional Outlook
North America
US
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East
Africa
Latin America
The market segmentation of AR and VR in Healthcare, based on technology, includes AR and VR technology. The AR technology segment held the majority share in 2021, contributing to the majority of the share with respect to the AR and VR in Healthcare market growth. Some factors contributing to this segment's growth include technological advancements and the growing demand for AR diagnostic and medical training.
Key Benefits:
Enhanced Medical Training & Education
AR/VR enables medical professionals and students to practice procedures in a risk-free, immersive environment.
Offers realistic simulations of surgeries, anatomy, and emergency response scenarios.
Improved Surgical Precision & Planning
Surgeons use AR for real-time overlays of patient anatomy, aiding in complex surgeries.
VR assists in preoperative planning by providing 3D models of organs and tissues.
Better Patient Care & Treatment
AR helps in real-time diagnosis and visualization of medical conditions.
VR is used in pain management, mental health therapies (e.g., PTSD, anxiety), and physical rehabilitation.
Remote Healthcare & Telemedicine
VR enables remote consultations and virtual presence of specialists in surgeries.
AR supports real-time guidance for remote healthcare workers.
Enhanced Patient Engagement & Education
AR allows patients to visualize their conditions and treatment plans more effectively.
VR helps reduce patient anxiety by simulating calming environments before procedures.
Improved Rehabilitation & Therapy
VR-based therapy is used for stroke rehabilitation, physical therapy, and cognitive training.
AR-assisted rehabilitation helps patients track progress and improve adherence.
Cost Reduction & Efficiency
Reduces training costs by eliminating the need for expensive cadavers and models.
Minimizes surgical errors, reducing post-surgical complications and associated costs.
