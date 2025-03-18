LA's Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Protects Manufacturing Workers Facing Pregnancy Discrimination in Southern California

Trusted employment law firm in Los Angeles fights for the rights of pregnant workers across Southern California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., a prominent Southern California employment law firm, fights for manufacturing workers experiencing pregnancy discrimination across Los Angeles, Kern, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties. With a strong track record of success, the firm ensures that employees receive the legal support they need to combat discrimination and seek justice.

Pregnancy discrimination remains a significant issue across industries, including manufacturing, where physical demands and workplace policies can sometimes lead to unfair treatment of pregnant employees. California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA) and the Pregnancy Discrimination Act (PDA) make it illegal for employers to discriminate based on pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions. However, many workers still face wrongful termination, reduced work hours, denied promotions, and lack of reasonable accommodations due to pregnancy.

Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. provides fearless representation to employees who experience pregnancy discrimination, helping them understand their rights and take legal action when necessary.

“Too often, pregnant employees, especially those in physically demanding jobs, find themselves unfairly treated or even pushed out of the workforce. We are committed to holding employers accountable and ensuring that every worker receives the protections they deserve under the law,” said Mr. Michael Akopyan, spokesperson for Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA) provides robust protection for pregnant employees in California. Under this law, employers with five or more employees must provide reasonable accommodations for pregnancy-related conditions and cannot discriminate based on pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions.

Reasonable accommodations may include temporary transfers to less strenuous positions, more frequent breaks, modified work schedules, and providing appropriate equipment or seating arrangements. Manufacturing environments often present particular challenges regarding these accommodations.

"When a manufacturing employee experiences discrimination because of pregnancy, the impacts can be devastating both financially and emotionally," adds Mr. Akopyan. "We offer complimentary case evaluations to help folks determine if they have a case. Our goal is to ensure every worker's rights are protected during this important life event."

The firm has established a strong reputation for successfully representing employment discrimination cases. One client shared: "I called this week to seek some legal advice, the firm really took the time to listen to me and gave me some very useful and good advice. Thank you for your time."

Another client emphasized the personal attention received: "Michael is a very good attorney pays attention to his clients listen to his clients listens to what they're saying what they're going through really takes an interest on all his clients he is an awesome attorney I would recommend it to everybody and anybody that needs a GREAT attorney."

The Akopyan Law Firm's team brings substantial experience to pregnancy discrimination cases. "The Akopyan Law firm is spectacular! They are extremely professional, and if you want your case fought with vigor you must consult Ani and Michael Akopyan. Just look at their track record of wins for their clients and their many years of experience. The Akopyan Law firm is always my firm of choice, and I am confident in their skills. I would recommend them to friends and family alike," shared another satisfied client.

For manufacturing workers experiencing pregnancy discrimination, understanding the legal process is crucial. Under California law, employees typically must obtain a right to sue before pursuing a lawsuit. Akopyan Law Firm guides clients through this process, handling documentation, evidence gathering, and representation throughout negotiations or litigation.

Manufacturing employees who believe they have experienced pregnancy discrimination are can contact Akopyan Law Firm for a no-cost case evaluation by calling (818) 509-9975 or visiting https://www.akopyanlaw.com/ to learn more about their rights and potential legal options.

