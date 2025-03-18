Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,123 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom honors fallen San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the death of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy Hector Cuevas Jr.:

“Jennifer and I are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Deputy Cuevas. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and colleagues as they navigate this unimaginable time. His dedication to protecting and serving his community was remarkable, and we are eternally grateful for his service.”

On March 17, 2025, Deputy Cuevas was in pursuit of a vehicle when he was involved in a traffic crash at an intersection in Victorville, California. He suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision.

Deputy Cuevas, 36, was a six-year veteran of law enforcement. He had been assigned to the Victorville Station for the past three years. Prior to his employment with the sheriff’s department, Deputy Cuevas was an officer with the Upland Police Department.

He is survived by his wife, two children, his parents and a sister and brother.

In honor of Deputy Cuevas, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Newsom honors fallen San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more