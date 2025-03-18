Governor Newsom honors fallen San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the death of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy Hector Cuevas Jr.:

“Jennifer and I are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Deputy Cuevas. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and colleagues as they navigate this unimaginable time. His dedication to protecting and serving his community was remarkable, and we are eternally grateful for his service.”

On March 17, 2025, Deputy Cuevas was in pursuit of a vehicle when he was involved in a traffic crash at an intersection in Victorville, California. He suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision.



Deputy Cuevas, 36, was a six-year veteran of law enforcement. He had been assigned to the Victorville Station for the past three years. Prior to his employment with the sheriff’s department, Deputy Cuevas was an officer with the Upland Police Department.

He is survived by his wife, two children, his parents and a sister and brother.

In honor of Deputy Cuevas, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff.