District of Columbia Unemployment Rate at 5.3% in January



(WASHINGTON, DC) The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 5.3 percent in January 2025, unchanged from the benchmarked December 2024 rate of 5.3 percent.

The District’s preliminary January job estimate shows a decrease of 13,500 jobs, for a total of 761,500 jobs in the District. The private sector decreased by 11,400 jobs. The public sector decreased by 2,100. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.

“As we face challenges, the Bowser administration remains committed to investments in high-quality training and workforce development in the District,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “We are focused on our residents, businesses and DC’s economic growth.”

The number of employed District residents increased by 1,100 from 394,900 in December 2024 to 396,000 in January 2025. The civilian labor force for the District increased by 1,300 from 417,000 in December 2024 to 418,300 in January 2025. The labor force participation rate increased by 0.2 percentage points from 71.9 percent in December 2024 to 72.1 percent in January 2025.

Employment Overview

The Manufacturing sector remained the same as the prior month, after increasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 1,200 jobs, jobs increased by 100 or 9.09% from one year ago.

The Mining, Logging and Construction sector decreased by 300 jobs, after decreasing by 200 jobs the prior month. With employment at 14,500 jobs, jobs increased by 400 or 2.84% from one year ago.

The Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector decreased by 800 jobs, after decreasing by 900 jobs the prior month. With employment at 29,900 jobs, jobs increased by 100 or .34% from one year ago.

The Information sector decreased by 500 jobs, after decreasing by 1,300 jobs the prior month. With employment at 18,000 jobs, jobs decreased by 800 or 4.26% from one year ago.

The Financial Activities sector remained unchanged. With employment at 25,600 jobs, jobs increased by 400 or 1.59% from one year ago.

The Professional and Business Services sector decreased by 3,900 jobs, after decreasing by 5,200 jobs the prior month. With employment at 170,200 jobs, jobs decreased by 2,600 or 1.5% from one year ago.

The Educational and Health Services sector decreased by 1,300 jobs, after increasing by 2,600 jobs the prior month. With employment at 125,800 jobs, jobs increased by 1,100 jobs or .88% from one year ago.

The Leisure and Hospitality sector decreased by 3,300 jobs, after decreasing by 1,400 jobs the prior month. With employment at 74,700 jobs, jobs increased by 1,400 jobs or 1.91% from one year ago.

Other Services sector decreased by 1,300 jobs, after decreasing by 3,300 jobs the prior month. With employment at 66,500 jobs, jobs remained the same as the prior year.

Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents increased by 1,100 over the month to 396,000. The civilian labor force increased by 1,300 to 418,300.

One year ago, total employment was 393,800 and the civilian labor force was 414,900.

The number of unemployed was 21,200, and the unemployment rate was 5.1 percent.

NOTES: The January 2025 final and February 2025 preliminary unemployment rates will be released on Friday March 28, 2025. Historical jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available HERE.

Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined using two different monthly surveys.

Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).

Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).

Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.

Data reflects 2024 annual benchmark revisions