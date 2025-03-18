Tuesday at NOON: Council Vice President Jawando to Introduce Bill to Create Hiring Preference for Federal Workers

MARYLAND, March 18 - For Immediate Release: Monday, March 17, 2025

From the Office of Councilmember Will Jawando

This legislation would create a County government hiring preference for displaced federal workers who live in Montgomery County

Montgomery County Council Vice President Will Jawando will introduce legislation on March 18 to create a hiring preference within the Montgomery County government for federal employees who have recently been displaced and faced a loss of income. This bill responds to the widespread and unpredictable job losses among federal workers, particularly in Montgomery County, where more than 1,000 residents have been estimated to have lost their federal employment due to abrupt personnel changes under the Trump administration. The legislation is cosponsored by Councilmembers Andrew Friedson, Kristin Mink, Laurie-Anne Sayles and Marilyn Balcombe, and Council President Kate Stewart.

By offering a hiring preference for displaced federal workers, the legislation aims to provide these individuals with new opportunities to continue their careers in public service, mitigating financial instability and ensuring that experienced public servants can continue to contribute to their local government.

Council Vice President Jawando will be joined by bill cosponsors, WorkSource Montgomery, and recently displaced federal workers for a news conference announcing the bill's introduction and discussing its impact on the County’s workforce.

Event: Expedited Bill 10-25, Personnel and Human Resources - Hiring Displaced Federal Workers

Date: Tuesday, March 18

Time: 12:00 p.m.

Location: Council Office Building (exact location given upon RSVP)

Who:

Council Vice President Will Jawando & cosponsors

Anthony Featherstone, Executive Director of WorkSource Montgomery

Recently displaced federal workers

Members of the news media should RSVP to David Kunes at [email protected] or via text at 240-350-5104.

# # #