Montgomery County Council Meets on March 18 to Review FY26 Capital Budget and Amendments to the FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program

Also on March 18: New legislation will be introduced to support hiring displaced federal workers; Council votes expected on animal control legislation and a resolution to establish Montgomery County Infrastructure Funding Workgroup

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, March 18 at 9:15 a.m., and the meeting will begin with a proclamation, presented by Councilmembers Marilyn Balcombe, Andrew Friedson and Dawn Luedtke, to recognize National Agriculture Day.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Legislative Session

Expedited Bill 9-25, Technical Corrections

Introduction: The Council will introduce Expedited Bill 9-25, Technical Corrections, which would correct technical, typographical, grammatical, reference, drafting, and codification errors in, and make stylistic, clarifying and conforming amendments to, various provisions of County law. The Council enacts a technical corrections bill once every few years to correct errors in legislative drafting or codification.

The lead sponsor is Council President Kate Stewart. A public hearing and vote are scheduled for April 1.

Expedited Bill 10-25, Personnel and Human Resources - Hiring Displaced Federal Workers

Introduction: Lead sponsor Councilmember Will Jawando will introduce Expedited Bill 10-25, Personnel and Human Resources - Hiring Displaced Federal Workers, which would provide a County hiring preference for federal workers whose positions are eliminated or who are subject to reductions in force. The bill would define the term displaced federal worker as a former federal employee who resides in the County and on or after Jan. 1, 2025, received a notification from the federal government that the individual’s federal position was no longer needed and a notification of personnel action from the federal government that the individual was subject to a federal reduction in force. In addition, the displaced federal worker must demonstrate a loss of income because of the separation from federal employment.

Under current law, the County provides a hiring preference for certain County employees who are unable to perform the employee’s job because of a disability or injury under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), subject to a County reduction-in-force, or a County employee who was granted a temporary disability retirement under the Employees Retirement System or an initial or temporary disability benefit of any type under the Retirement Savings Plan or the Guaranteed Retirement Income Plan, but is no longer eligible for such a temporary disability retirement or benefit. In addition, County law provides preference for a veteran with a disability and an equal preference for a veteran without a disability and a non-veteran with a disability. Expedited Bill 10-25 would provide a preference for displaced federal workers in County Code which would be equal to the preference already given to veterans without disabilities and to non-veterans with disabilities.

Councilmembers Friedson, Kristin Mink, Laurie-Anne Sayles, Marilyn Balcombe and Council President Stewart are cosponsors of Bill 10-25. A public hearing is scheduled for April 1.

Bill 27-24, Animal Control - Impoundment and Disposition

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Bill 27-24, Animal Control - Impoundment and Disposition, which would reduce the impounded animal hold time, clarify the appeal rights for abandoned animals and amend the notice requirements. Under current County law, an impounded animal is considered abandoned and becomes County property if the animal is not redeemed by its owner within five days after the executive director notifies the owner about the impoundment. Bill 27-24 would reduce this hold time to three days. Additionally, Bill 27-24 would clarify that the abandonment of the animal is not a decision of the director subject to the appeal period. Bill 27-24 also would update the notice requirements to include posting on the animal owner’s door and on the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center website.

The Public Safety (PS) Committee recommends approval with amendments. The lead sponsors of Bill 27-24 are Councilmembers Sidney Katz, Luedtke and Mink. Councilmembers Balcombe, Evan Glass, Gabe Albornoz, Sayles and Friedson and Council President Stewart and Vice President Jawando are cosponsors of Bill 27-24.

Resolution to Establish the Infrastructure Funding Workgroup

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a resolution to establish the Infrastructure Funding Workgroup, which would recommend strategies to fund infrastructure and growth-related needs in the County. The workgroup would determine and assess the County’s various infrastructure needs and research a variety of funding mechanisms for this infrastructure. The resolution would require the workgroup to meet with both developers and community members and provide opportunities for public feedback. In addition, the resolution would require the workgroup to update the Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee on its progress by March 2026 and submit a final report to the Council by June 30, 2026. This would allow the Council to review the final report and incorporate it into the 2028-2032 Growth and Infrastructure Policy, if needed.

On Nov. 12, 2024, the Council voted to enact Expedited Bill 16-24, Development Impact Tax – Amendments, which amended the law governing transportation and school development impact taxes. During the GO Committee meetings on Bill 16-24, held on Oct. 10 and 17, 2024, the committee recognized the need for study and review of current impact taxes. The committee then recommended the formation of a workgroup to study the County’s infrastructure needs and provide recommendations on how funding for those needs can be generated.

The members of the GO Committee are the lead sponsors of the resolution, which includes Council President Stewart and Councilmembers Katz and Friedson. The GO Committee unanimously recommends approval with amendments.

FY26 Capital Budget and Amendments to the FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program (CIP)

The Council will begin review of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 Capital Budget and Supplemental Appropriations to the FY25 Capital Budget and Amendments to the FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program (CIP). This year represents an off year for the CIP, which follows the previous year’s full review and approval of the FY25 Capital Budget and FY25-30 CIP. In odd-numbered years, including 2025, the Council approves the capital budget but approves only amendments to the approved CIP.

At this meeting, the Council will review items from the following categories:

Economic Development: Amendments in this category include an update to the project timeline for the $47 million White Oak Science Gateway Redevelopment Project, which is expected to begin the bulk of construction in FY26 and be completed by the end of FY28. In addition, it includes an amendment to the more than $7.6 million Life Science and Technologies project to remove the assumption of $1 million in state aid through the Build Our Future Grant Pilot Program, which was not awarded.

Culture and Recreation: This category includes CIP amendments for eight recreation and culture projects covering schedule changes and funding shifts for recreation facilities and indoor and outdoor pools. In addition, it includes a $2 million FY25 supplemental appropriation for the Silver Spring Recreation and Aquatic Center needed to fund outstanding change orders and general terms and conditions of the project.

Police: The CIP amendments include a funding acceleration for the more than $37 million 6th District Police Station, a more than $1 million supplemental appropriation for the Olney Satellite Police Substation project, and funding schedule changes to the Public Safety Communications Center Phase II and the Outdoor Firearms Training Center projects.

Transportation: This category includes 115 active transportation-related projects with an approved $1.77 billion in expenditures. The amendments to the six-year CIP reflect a decrease of more than $19.5 million, or more than one percent, in expenditures. The largest decrease is due to the recommendation to move $31.4 million from the Summit Avenue Extension project out beyond the six-year period.

Health and Human Services: This category includes CIP amendments for three Child Care Renovations umbrella projects, which are for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) remediation, playgrounds and childcare facility replacement. The amendments reflect a $6.8 million decrease over the six-year period and a $13.7 million increase beyond the six-year period.

Maryland-National Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC): This category includes a recommended Affordability Reconciliation Project Description Form (PDF) that decreases the $315 million approved FY25-30 CIP for M-NCPPC by $15,000 in FY29 and $9,000 in FY30, for a total reduction of $24,000. Currently, there are eight local projects with enough M-NCPPC bond funding in FY29 and FY30 to accommodate the reduction.

Consent Calendar

Each item on the Council’s Consent Calendar can be found on the Council agenda for Tuesday, March 18, which is available on the Council website.

Resolution to Establish an Advisory Workgroup on a Strategic Plan for County Grants

Introduction: The Government Operations and Fiscal Policy Committee, including Chair and Council President Kate Stewart and Councilmembers Friedson and Sidney Katz, will introduce a resolution to establish an Advisory Workgroup on a Strategic Plan for County Grants. The workgroup will review the outgoing grants program facilitated through the Office of Grants Management. The workgroup will develop a proposed strategic plan for the community grants program and submit its interim report to the Council by Aug. 31, 2025, and a final report by Nov. 1, 2025.

Resolution Uplifting Fair Housing Month and Affirming Montgomery County’s Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Introduction: Lead sponsor Councilmember Evan Glass is introducing this resolution to uplift Fair Housing Month and reaffirm the County’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. Council President Stewart and Councilmembers Mink, Friedson, Katz, Luedtke, Balcombe, Fani-González, Albornoz and Sayles are cosponsors.

The resolution acknowledges the long history of racial inequities in housing discrimination and reaffirms the County’s commitment to continuing to advocate for and support underrepresented communities. The resolution also reinforces the County’s commitment to racial equity, diversity, and inclusion, ensuring that all residents—regardless of race, ethnicity, or national origin—have equal access to housing opportunities and a community free from discrimination.

Supplemental Appropriation #25-23 to the FY25 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Health and Human Services, Behavioral Health Crisis Stabilization Center and Mobile Crisis Team Pilot, $2,906,323

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a more than $2.9 million supplemental appropriation for the DHHS Behavioral Health Crisis Stabilization Center and Mobile Crisis Team pilot. The funding is needed to increase the capacity and reach of services through additional staff and the development and implementation of the stabilization room and Crisis Center Mobile Crisis Outreach Team. Funds will be used for securing medical equipment, medications, training, staff development and consultant services. The increase will prepare the programs to become licensed and eligible for reimbursement through Maryland Medicaid.

Public Hearings

Unless otherwise noted, the Council will hold the following hybrid public hearings at 1:30 p.m. Residents can visit the Council website to learn about the multiple ways to provide testimony.

Resolution to approve Supplemental Appropriation $25-44 to the FY25 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Police, Federal Bureau of Justice Assistance FY24 Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Program Award, $2,000,000

Public hearing and vote expected: The Council will hold a public hearing and is expected to vote on a $2 million supplemental appropriation for the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) from the Federal Bureau of Justice Assistance FY24 Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Program Award. This federal grant will provide funds for efforts to identify and investigate instances of hate crimes and bias incidents and annual training initiatives for sworn police officers and civilian professional staff.

Resolution to approve Supplemental Appropriation #25-56 to the FY25 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Health and Human Services, Continuum of Care Program, $493,095

Public hearing and vote expected: The Council will hold a public hearing and is expected to vote on a $493,095 supplemental appropriation to support Continuum of Care planning activities. The federal grant funding will assist adults and children experiencing homelessness through local planning efforts.

Resolution to approve Supplemental Appropriation #25-57 to the FY25 Capital Budget, Montgomery County Government Department of Technology and Enterprise Business Solutions (TEBS), Montgomery Connects-Digital Equity (No. P341700), MD Department of Housing and Community Development Home Stretch - Public Housing Grant, $4,629,208

Public hearing and vote expected: The Council will hold a public hearing and is expected to vote on a $4.6 million supplemental appropriation for the Department of Technology and Enterprise Business Solutions (TEBS). The grant-funded appropriation will provide for the extension of free 300 Mbps symmetrical MoCoNet residential broadband service to seven affordable housing developments owned by HOC in Montgomery County.

Resolution to approve an amendment to the FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program and Special Appropriation #25-59 to the FY25 Capital Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Technology and Enterprise Business Solutions (TEBS) Digital Equity -Montgomery Connects Project (No. 341700) $960,998

Public hearing and vote expected: The Council will hold a public hearing and is expected to vote on a $960,998 special appropriation for TEBS. The grant-funded appropriation will provide for the extension of MoCoNet's free 300/300 Mbps residential broadband service to four affordable housing developments operated by HOC, the Montgomery Housing Partnership and Affordable Homes and Communities.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council's web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.