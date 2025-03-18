Mujo Releases Groundbreaking Textbook on Artificial Intelligence in Marketing for Higher Education

New Curriculum Equips Students and Educators with Cutting-Edge Knowledge on AI-Driven Marketing Strategies

TORONTO, CANADA, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mujo , an independent publisher of AI, business & digital marketing curriculum, is proud to announce the release of its latest textbook, Artificial Intelligence Marketing , designed specifically for higher education. This is the first textbook in our Applied AI for Business series. To learn more about this innovative textbook now available from Mujo Learning Systems click here: https://www.mujo.com/digital-marketing-textbooks/digital-marketing-textbooks-for-higher-education/artificial-intelligence-marketing/?utm_source=ein&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ai_marketing As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to transform the marketing landscape, Artificial Intelligence Marketing provides students and educators with a comprehensive guide to understanding and leveraging AI technologies in modern marketing strategies. The textbook covers key topics such as machine learning, predictive analytics, chatbots, personalization, and ethical considerations in AI marketing, making it an essential resource for the next generation of marketers.Key Features of the Textbook:- Comprehensive Coverage: From foundational concepts to advanced applications, the textbook offers a thorough exploration of AI in marketing.- Real-World Case Studies: Practical examples and case studies illustrate how leading brands are successfully integrating AI into their marketing efforts.- Ethical Insights: A dedicated section addresses the ethical implications of AI, ensuring students are prepared to navigate this complex landscape responsibly.- Interactive Learning Tools: Supplementary online resources, including quizzes, exercises, and instructor guides, enhance the learning experience.“The future of marketing is being shaped by artificial intelligence, and it’s critical that students are equipped with the knowledge and skills to thrive in this evolving field,” said Shawn Moore, CEO & Founder of Mujo Learning Systems. “This textbook bridges the gap between theory and practice, providing a practical, forward-thinking resource for educators and learners alike.”With AI becoming an integral part of marketing strategies across industries, there is a growing demand for educational materials that address this shift. Artificial Intelligence Marketing fills this gap, offering a timely and relevant resource for higher education institutions seeking to prepare their students for the challenges and opportunities of AI-driven marketing.For a FREE instructor sample or to schedule a demo, visit https://www.mujo.com/digital-marketing-textbooks/digital-marketing-textbooks-for-higher-education/artificial-intelligence-marketing/?utm_source=ein&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ai_marketing . Bulk pricing and institutional licenses are available.About Mujo:Mujo, an independent publisher is a trusted leader specializing in digital marketing and applied AI for business curriculum for higher education and high schools. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Mujo empowers students and educators with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.