RobotPlusPlus to Showcase Pioneering Working-at-Height Robots at Sea Asia 2025

SINGAPORE, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RobotPlusPlus, an engineering-led company that develops working-at-height robots, will showcase a range of its innovations during Sea Asia 2025, held from March 25-27 at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre. Among the products on display, the company will highlight its HighMate C20 Cargo Hold Cleaning Robot and HighMate AP Series Multi-Function Robot, while also featuring other established solutions. Visitors can explore these advanced technologies at Booth B2-Q25.

A Leader in Cargo Hold Cleaning

RobotPlusPlus’ HighMate C20 enhances cargo hold cleaning by covering up to 95% of the surface, reducing the risks of manual cleaning at heights. This versatile robot features an advanced driving control with a flexible design that allows it to navigate confined spaces with precision, efficiently removing debris and contaminants while minimizing downtime and labor costs. The HighMate C20’s performance allows it to be used even when the cargo-hold hatch is closed, eliminating the need for cherry pickers.

Its user-friendly design allows most seafarers to learn its basic functions in under 10 minutes. With the HighMate C20, it’s 1 cargo hold, 1 robot, 1 man, 1 day.

Compact, Powerful, and Safe

In the HighMate AP Series Multi-Function Robot, RobotPlusPlus will showcase a compact, multi-functional swing arm robot designed for abrasive blasting, coating, and hydroblasting on steel surfaces. The robot boasts meticulous international ATEX and IECEx certification standards for safe use in explosive atmospheres.

Also showcased will be the HighMate S10R Coating Robot, featuring dual roughening and coating functions designed for steel surfaces. Its efficient and cost-effective design offers a lightweight double spray gun engineered to ensure accurate spraying.

“We’re extremely proud to showcase our industry-leading products at Sea Asia 2025 to maritime leaders from across the globe,” said Hua-yang Xu, Founder and CEO at RobotPlusPlus. “We look forward to the opportunity at this prestigious convention to connect with new professionals from across the world. At RobotPlusPlus, we take pride in being innovators and we’re always seeking opportunities to grow with like-minded partners in this space.”

RobotPlusPlus will showcase its products and live updates from Sea Asia 2025 on its website. Visitors can also learn more about the brand and follow event highlights on RobotPlusPlus’ LinkedIn, YouTube and TikTok pages.

Global distributors interested in partnering with RobotPlusPlus can email sales@robotplusplus.com for more information.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b7e998a-6711-4973-a178-dcc25aceb6cd.

RobotPlusPlus RobotPlusPlus to Showcase Pioneering Working-at-Height Robots at Sea Asia 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.