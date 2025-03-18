CBP officers seize five weapons, four magazines, 987 rounds of ammunition at Eagle Pass Port of Entry

EAGLE PASS, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry this weekend seized a significant cache of weapons, magazines, and ammunition during an outbound examination.

Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure.

“Our frontline officers conducting outbound operations while maintaining strict vigilance and their application of inspections skills, experience and technology, resulted in a significant outbound weapons interception,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “Seizures like these perfectly exemplify and illustrate CBP’s continued commitment as part of U.S. efforts to help secure our shared border with Mexico.”

Displayed on a table are five weapons, four magazines and boxes containing 987 rounds of undeclared ammunition seized during an outbound examination at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Saturday, March 15, at the Camino Real International Bridge when CBP officers conducting outbound examinations selected a 2001 Ford pickup truck for a secondary inspection. Following a thorough examination that included use of CBP canines and a nonintrusive inspection system, CBP officers discovered a total of five weapons, four magazines and 987 rounds of ammunition hidden within the vehicle.

