CBP officers intercept 8 separate cocaine smuggling attempts in two days at Otay Mesa Port of Entry

SAN DIEGO — Customs and Border Protection officers (CBP) at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry Commercial Facility successfully intercepted eight separate cocaine smuggling attempts over two days, preventing more than 240 pounds of dangerous narcotics from entering the United States. These enforcement actions resulted in the apprehension of eight visa-holding drivers and the seizure of multiple commercial tractor-trailers.

The first three seizures occurred on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. At approximately 2:00 p.m. CBP officers encountered a 31-year-old male border crossing card holder, driving an empty commercial tractor-trailer. The driver, along with the tractor-trailer were referred to secondary inspection where a CBP K-9 unit screened and alerted to a non-factory compartment in the cabin floor. Upon further examination, officers discovered and extracted 18 packages. The contents of the packages were tested and identified as cocaine, weighing 46.82 pounds.

CBP officers discover and seize several pounds of cocaine after referring a driver and tractor-trailer to secondary inspection at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

Less than an hour later, at 3:00 p.m., a second empty commercial tractor-trailer, driven by a 39-year-old male with a valid border crossing card, applied for entry into the United States from Mexico. Following initial encounter, CBP officers referred the driver and tractor-trailer for additional inspection. At the inspection dock, a K-9 alert led to the discovery of a non-factory compartment in the cabin floor, where officers extracted 24 packages of cocaine weighing 61.11 pounds.

Approximately ten minutes later, at 3:11 p.m., CBP officers encountered a third empty tractor-trailer driven by a 52-year-old male valid border crossing card holder. The driver and tractor trailer were directed to secondary inspection where a K-9 alert prompted a more thorough search. Officers uncovered a non-factory compartment beneath the cabin floor containing 25 packages of cocaine, totaling 63.44 pounds.

The following day, Wednesday, March 5, 2025, CBP officers intercepted five additional cocaine smuggling attempts between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

At approximately 3:00 p.m., two separate commercial tractor-trailers, each operated by a male border crossing card holder, were referred for secondary inspection following a cursory search. Non-intrusive imaging technology was utilized to screen the tractor-trailers revealing anomalies in the passenger-side floors of both tractor-trailers. A subsequent K-9 inspection indicated the presence of narcotics, leading officers to discover a non-factory compartment containing 12 packages with a combined total of 30.99 pounds of cocaine.

After thoroughly inspecting another tractor-trailer, CBP officers discover and seize several more pounds of cocaine.

At 3:10 p.m. a 52-year-old male driver applied for entry in an empty commercial tractor trailer. After being referred to secondary inspection, a K-9 alert led officers to uncover a non-factory compartment in the cabin floor, where they extracted 6 packages of cocaine weighing 15.30 pounds.

At around 3:45 p.m., CBP officers encountered a 43-year-old male B1/B2 visa holder driving an empty commercial tractor-trailer. Following a referral to secondary inspection, a K-9 alert led to the discovery of 7 packages of cocaine concealed in a non-factory compartment in the cabin floor, with a total weight of 16.53 pounds.

The final seizure occurred at 4:30 p.m., when officers stopped a 38-year-old male B1 visa holder operating an empty commercial tractor-trailer. A secondary inspection and K-9 alert resulted in the discovery of 6 packages of cocaine hidden in a non-factory compartment within the cabin floor, totaling 15.65 pounds.

“These seizures are a testament to the exceptional training, skills, and dedication of our officers in their commitment to safeguarding our borders and protecting the American public,” stated Rosa E. Hernandez, Port Director for the Area Port of Otay Mesa. “Within just two days, their vigilance and expertise resulted in eight significant cocaine seizures. I am incredibly proud of their relentless efforts to prevent dangerous narcotics from entering our communities.”

All subjects were turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further processing. The narcotics and commercial tractor-trailers were seized by CBP officers.

CBP continues to enhance its enforcement strategies, utilizing advanced screening technology, K-9 teams, and officer expertise to counter evolving smuggling tactics. We remain steadfast in our mission to disrupt drug trafficking organizations and ensure the safety of the American public.