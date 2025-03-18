Judicial Selection Commission Press Release – Chief Judge, Intermediate Court of Appeals, State of Hawai’i Nominees (Release Date: 03/17/2025)

Under the Constitution of the State of Hawaiʻi, Article VI, Appointment of Justices and Judges, Section 3: “The governor, with the consent of the senate, shall fill a vacancy in the office of the chief justice, supreme court, intermediate appellate court and circuit courts, by appointing a person from a list of not less than four, and not more than six, nominees for the vacancy, presented to the governor by the judicial selection commission.”

The Judicial Selection Commission is pleased to announce a list of nominees for the judicial vacancy of Chief Judge, Intermediate Court of Appeals, State of Hawaiʻi. The judicial office became vacant upon the elevation of former Chief Judge Lisa M. Ginoza to the position of Associate Justice of the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court in January 2024.

The list of nominees selected by the Commission to fill the vacancy for the judicial vacancy of Chief Judge in the Intermediate Court of Appeals are listed as follows in alphabetical order:

James H. Ashford

Lance D. Collins

Daniel M. Gluck

Nickolas A. Kacprowski

Karen T. Nakasone

The Governor has 30 days from his receipt of the list today to make his appointment.

Statistics

Total Applicants: 8 ; 3 Females; 5 Males

First Time Applicants: 1

Government Attorneys: 2

2 Private Attorneys: 3

3 Judges: 3

3 Per Diem Judges: 1

Age Range: 0 (31-40); 4 (41-50); 2 (51-60); 2 (61-70)

Years Licensed Range: 10 years to 36 years

Additional Information