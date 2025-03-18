Under the Constitution of the State of Hawaiʻi, Article VI, Appointment of Justices and Judges, Section 3: “The governor, with the consent of the senate, shall fill a vacancy in the office of the chief justice, supreme court, intermediate appellate court and circuit courts, by appointing a person from a list of not less than four, and not more than six, nominees for the vacancy, presented to the governor by the judicial selection commission.”

The Judicial Selection Commission is pleased to announce a list of nominees for the judicial vacancy of Circuit Judge, Circuit Court of the First Circuit (island of Oʻahu), State of Hawaiʻi. The judicial office became vacant upon the retirement of Circuit Judge Shanlyn A. S. Park in September 2024.

The list of nominees selected by the Commission to fill the vacancy for the judicial office of Circuit Judge in the Circuit Court of the First Circuit are listed as follows in alphabetical order:

Russ S. Awakuni

Lance D. Collins

Harvey M. Demetrakopoulos

Timothy E. Ho

Karin L. Holma

Rochelle I. Vidinha (Cusumano)

The Governor has 30 days from his receipt of the list today to make his appointment.

Statistics

Total Applicants: 21; 6 Females; 15 Males

First Time Applicants: 3

Government Attorneys: 10

10 Private Attorneys: 9

9 Judges: 2

2 Per Diem Judges: 4

Age Range: 1 (31-40); 9 (41-50); 6 (51-60); 5 (61-70)

Years Licensed Range: 11 years to 38 years

Additional Information