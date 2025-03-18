Chicago’s THE OUTFIT Releases New Single, Video ‘Hard On Me’

The Outfit

The new single “Hard On Me,” "The song explores the complexities of love and it’s often an ongoing effort to define it and try to get it right."

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chicago-based rock band The Outfit drops their latest single, entitled “Hard On Me.” The song was produced and engineered by Matt Mercado at Sonic Palace Studios and mixed by Grammy-nominated producer Ulrich Wild.Stream the Single here: https://orcd.co/hardonme This single marks the debut of the band’s new singer, Bill Willson, who stepped in after the previous singer, Andy Mitchell, left in 2025. On joining the band, Wilson says, “When we rehearsed in Chicago, I knew it was meant to be. Expect big things.”When it comes to the meaning of “Hard On Me,” Willson says, “The song explores the complexities of love, and it’s often an ongoing effort to define it and try to get it right.”The Outfit has recently premiered the video for “Hard On Me.” Filmed at CineCity Studios in Chicago and directed by Vince Shade, this video features a dynamic performance by the band, as well as breathtaking views of Chicago’s skyline.The Outfit brings you straight up rock and roll, with catchy hooks and an aggressive sound. Ultimately, they want to bring the rock scene back to basics with an edge. The band has several Billboard charting singles, including “Soldier Boy,” “Wire,” “Come Alive,” and “Monster.”The Outfit is:Matt Nawara – GuitarMark Nawara- DrumsMike Gorman – BassBill Wilson – Vocals

The Outfit - Hard On Me

