Texas Adds More New Jobs Than Any Other State In Last Year

TEXAS, March 17 - March 17, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas leading the nation in job creation over the month and over the year following the release of January employment data by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).



“Texas is America’s jobs engine, adding more new jobs in the last year than any other state,” said Governor Abbott. “Our skilled and growing workforce and our business-friendly climate attract job-creating businesses in diverse industries from across the country and around the world. That's why I launched the Governor's Small Business Freedom Council in December and declared career training an emergency item this legislative session. Texas continues to remove regulatory red tape and invest in education, innovation, and infrastructure as we build a stronger, more prosperous Texas than ever before.”



Texas added the most nonfarm jobs in January at 27,900 and the most nonfarm jobs from January 2024 to January 2025 at 187,700 — both more than any other state.



On Friday, Governor Abbott announced Texas also surpassed all previous records for total Texas jobs, the number of Texans working, and the size of the Texas labor force. Earlier this month, Governor Abbott celebrated Texas winning the Governor's Cup for a record 13th year in a row as the No. 1 state in the nation for job-creating business location and expansion projects.

