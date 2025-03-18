Amplifying Impact and Progress: Release of UP-CIFAL Philippines 2024 Annual Report

SDG 4: Quality Education

UP-CIFAL Philippines Centre have delivered innovative education initiatives to include a wide variety of voices in SDG decision-making processes. Two notable initiatives include their “Summer Academy on Migration and Local Knowledge Systems” and the youth-centered learning event “Leaders of Tomorrow: Developing Pathways for a Sustainable Future” featuring the release of an illustrative children’s book series to actively engage youth in driving the SDGs. The cross-cutting principles in UP-CIFAL Philippines’ youth and innovative education initiatives address key objectives in the recent UN Pact for the Future ‘Declaration on Future Generations, emphasizing the role of meaningful youth engagement in decision-making processes and sustainable development.

The UP-CIFAL Philippines “Summer Academy on Migration and Local Knowledge Systems” consisted of workshops, seminars, and roundtable discussions for participants. The series culminated in a symposium on applying local knowledge in migration policy titled “Leaving No-One Behind: Fortifying Local Knowledge Systems in the Philippines Migration Governance” exploring the intersections of SDGs and migration dynamics.

SDG 5: Gender Equality

UP-CIFAL Philippines conducted a digital campaign entitled “Girls Got Goals: Celebrating the Filipina in SDGs” focused on highlighting women's leadership in advancing SDG initiatives. The event featured a series of interviews with high-level officials in government, academia, and international foundations to share their experiences with gender equality and the SDGs in their fields.

Building on the priority of SDG 5: Gender Equality, the Centre hosted a regional forum on period visibility. The event engaged civil society, the private sector, and the government in an open discourse on access to menstruation education and resources. The forum featured booths from related local businesses, providing safe and sustainable menstrual products to increase engagement with local communities.

SDG 17: Partnerships for the SDGs

UP-CIFAL Philippines partnered with key institutions including city and municipal government units, and NGOs to engage stakeholders in a forum on strengthening sustainability in local communities titled “LGUs in Action: Local Innovations for Sustainable Communities Highlights Groundbreaking Sustainability Initiatives”. Each panel explored sustainability approaches to urban planning, transportation, and agriculture. The forum effectively fostered cross-sector collaboration, engaging stakeholders in discourse and partnerships to advance common SDG priorities.

UP-CIFAL Philippines Milestones

2024 marks a significant milestone of progress towards achieving the SDGs in the Philippines and worldwide. From initiatives centered on translation, and strategic planning, to public awareness, their reach has continued to amplify impact and engagement. UP-CIFAL Philippines continues their mission of bridging gaps, fostering dialogue, and driving solutions to leave no one behind.