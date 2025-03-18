California and Sonora sign new partnership advancing cross-border action for cleaner air and clean energy

The MOU outlines four years of collaboration between California and Sonora to advance their leadership through increasing the development of clean energy, building supply chain resilience, and expanding regional access to renewables, among other items.

“Sonora and California share a border and challenges. Today we establish an agreement with this state, a leader in economic growth and actions against climate change, to join forces and ensure that families live in a prosperous region, with a better environment and technological development,” said the Governor of Sonora Alfonso Durazo Montaño. “Sonora contributes an entire desert and the talent of its people to make a better region possible.”

How we got here

California met its 2020 climate target six years ahead of schedule thanks to pioneering climate policies and partnerships across the U.S. and around the world, created to share best practices and support cooperation on climate work.

