California and Sonora sign new partnership advancing cross-border action for cleaner air and clean energy
The MOU outlines four years of collaboration between California and Sonora to advance their leadership through increasing the development of clean energy, building supply chain resilience, and expanding regional access to renewables, among other items.
“Sonora and California share a border and challenges. Today we establish an agreement with this state, a leader in economic growth and actions against climate change, to join forces and ensure that families live in a prosperous region, with a better environment and technological development,” said the Governor of Sonora Alfonso Durazo Montaño. “Sonora contributes an entire desert and the talent of its people to make a better region possible.”
How we got here
California met its 2020 climate target six years ahead of schedule thanks to pioneering climate policies and partnerships across the U.S. and around the world, created to share best practices and support cooperation on climate work.
- Last month, California and a consortium of 21 Brazilian states partnered together to combat pollution and foster sustainable economic growth.
- Last year, Governor Newsom signed an MOU with Emilia-Romagna during a visit to Italy for the Vatican’s Climate Summit, and another MOU in May with Gyeonggi Province, South Korea – the center of the country’s economy and high-tech industry. Governor Newsom also welcomed delegations from Sweden and Norway and renewed climate partnerships with the two governments.
- In 2023, Governor Newsom led a California delegation to China, where California signed five MOUs – with China’s National Development and Reform Commission, the provinces of Guangdong and Jiangsu, and the municipalities of Beijing, and Shanghai. The trip also resulted in a first-of-its-kind declaration by China and California to cooperate on climate action like aggressively cutting greenhouse gas emissions, transitioning away from fossil fuels, and developing clean energy. California also launched the Mediterranean Climate Action Partnership (MCAP) at COP 28, working to support members in quickly adapting to climate impacts and emergencies.
- Also in 2023, California signed a MOU with the Chinese province of Hainan, as well as with Australia.
- In 2022 alone, California signed Memorandums of Cooperation with Canada, New Zealand and Japan, as well as Memorandums of Understanding with China and the Netherlands, to tackle the climate crisis. The Governor also joined with Washington, Oregon, and British Columbia to recommit the region to climate action.
Download the b-roll package from this event here.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.