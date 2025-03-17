PHILIPPINES, March 17 - Press Release

March 17, 2025 "SUPORTADO NATIN ANG SPORTS COMMUNITY NG MARIKINA" - PIMENTEL Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko"Pimentel showed his full support for Marikina's sports community as he led the launch of the First Koko Pimentel Malanday Basketball League at the Bulelak Covered Court, Barangay Malanday. The event was attended by Team Kilos Pagbabago, spearheaded by Pimentel, and Team Bagong Marikina, led by Rep. Stella Quimbo and former Mayor Del De Guzman, along with Barangay Malanday Chairman Mak Alfonso. "Lahat kami dito ng ating mga Team Bagong Marikina at Kilos Pagbabago, suportado natin ang sports community dito sa Lungsod ng Marikina," Pimentel said. The veteran Marikeño lawmaker added: "Dumaan po ako dyan sa mga palaro at iba iba ang mga sports na pinasukan ko." This follows the KOKOTE Basketball Challenge held on March 15 at Kalumpang Gym, featuring all-star celebrity players. Aside from basketball, Pimentel also supports other sports initiatives. On March 8, he backed the "March to Remember" Rapid Chess Tournament, where 77-year-old Carlos Luna emerged as the champion. The event was organized in partnership with Marikina Chess Association President Johnny "Joel" Gaudia. Pimentel also led the Marikina Chess Festival in December 2024, further strengthening his advocacy for grassroots chess development in the city. On the same day as the chess tournament, Pimentel also led a Darts Tournament at Riverdarts Grill and Restaurant in Jesus Dela Peña, Marikina, demonstrating his dedication to expanding sports opportunities in Marikina.

