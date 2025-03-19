SCAN’s Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel, Renée Delphin-Rodriguez, Recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s Leading Women

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCAN Group , a diversified not-for-profit healthcare company that operates SCAN Health Plan , one of the nation's largest and fastest growing not-for-profit Medicare Advantage health plans, is pleased to announce that Renée Delphin-Rodriguez was named as one of Modern Healthcare’s Leading Women for 2025.This prestigious recognition acknowledges and honors women executives from all sectors of the healthcare industry for their contributions to care delivery improvement, health equity, policy and gender equity in healthcare leadership.“This recognition fills me with immense pride and fuels my commitment to improving the healthcare system for older adults and advancing SCAN’s mission to keep seniors healthy and independent,” said Delphin-Rodriguez. “It is an honor to be named alongside so many trailblazing women leaders who share this passion.”"Renée's unwavering dedication to SCAN's mission and her commitment to challenging the status quo in healthcare on behalf of SCAN members is inspiring," said Dr. Sachin H. Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. "Her innovative approach and relentless pursuit of excellence enable SCAN to push boundaries and redefine the healthcare experience for all seniors."The Lawsuit That Shook the Medicare Advantage IndustryUnder Delphin-Rodriguez's legal leadership, SCAN commitment to its nonprofit mission to keep seniors healthy and independent was proved by their groundbreaking lawsuit (Doc# 33, D.D.C. 1:23-cv-03910-CJN) against the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).In late 2023, SCAN challenged CMS’s calculation of SCAN’s 2024 Star Rating, a quality assessment given by CMS that affects both its federal funding and how it is viewed by consumers. Delphin-Rodriguez and her team contended that CMS’s application of the rules, especially the modifications made within the preamble, violated the Administrative Procedure Act. In a landmark ruling, the United States District Court for the District of Columbia agreed with SCAN and ruled that SCAN’s 2024 Star rating will be recalculated.As a result, CMS increased SCAN’s star ratings to 4.0 stars*, securing an additional $250 million in revenue for the nonprofit organization, and protecting and preserving its member benefits. This legal victory also prompted CMS to reevaluate star ratings for all Medicare Advantage plans, leading to $1.4 billion in payments to 60 health plans, benefiting over a million plan members.“The roles held by the honorees on our 2025 list of Leading Women and Rising Stars vary greatly but they all have one thing in common — a commitment to helping their organizations reach the clinical, operational and financial goals,” said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare. “Their leadership and achievements are propelling the industry forward, both in terms of improving the patient experience and serving as mentors for other women in healthcare.”The profiles of all the honorees are featured in the March 10, 2025 issue of Modern Healthcare magazine and online at ModernHealthcare.com/LeadingWomen. * 4.0 out 5 Star Rating applies to all plans offered by SCAN Health Plan in California in 2024 except the SCAN Connections (HMO D-SNP), SCAN Connection at Home (HMO D-SNP), SCAN Health at Home (HMO I-SNP), and VillageHealth (HMO-POS C-SNP) plans. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.About SCANSCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities and loneliness. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves 300,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and New Mexico. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched four mission-aligned medical groups*, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, Homebase Medical and myPlace Health (a joint venture with Commonwealth Care Alliance), each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. SCAN’s care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 30,000 members. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org About Modern HealthcareModern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.