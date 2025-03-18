Submit Release
Emergency night work on westbound Airport Viaduct, Monday, March 17

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of upcoming night work on the westbound H-1 Freeway/Airport Viaduct to complete striping work on the evening of Monday, March 17.

Crews will be closing the three right lanes on the westbound H-1 Freeway/Airport Viaduct on Monday, March 17, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. to compete striping work that could not be completed during this weekend’s continuous closure. This work was deemed necessary due to the temporary striping having been washed away by recent rains.

The westbound Lunalilo H-1 Freeway and Kamehameha Highway on-ramps to the Airport Viaduct will be closed during this work. Motorists will be detoured via Nimitz Highway or may utilize the Nimitz Highway on-ramp during these hours.

The estimated completion date has been revised to August 2025 from the previously stated June 2025.

HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, be aware of all traffic control signs and barriers, and plan commutes ahead of time. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures.

Please note all work is weather permitting. The final completion date of this project is subject to change per these conditions.

To view the weekly roadwork list for Oʻahu, please visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/.

To sign up for weekly HDOT lane closure updates please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new

 

