Nearly 230 transition housing spaces open for women, children leaving violence

CANADA, March 17 - Julia (Boyle) Davidson, executive director, Ishtar Women’s Resources Society –

“We at Ishtar Women’s Resource Society are grateful to be moving our Ishtar Transition House to a bright and welcoming new home. The new house will enable us to support more women and their children, including a second-stage housing unit.”

Makenna Rielly, executive director, Victoria Women’s Housing Society –

“Transitional housing provides women and children fleeing intimate-partner violence time to determine their next steps. It allows them space to create safety plans, address trauma and remain within their community, minimizing disruption in their lives. In partnership with BC Housing and the community, we work to rebuild lives.”

Daylene Jones, executive director, Haven Society –

“The addition of second-stage housing to our community will make a huge difference for women and children impacted by violence. The ability to take the time needed to process, heal, and prepare for their future in a safe, supportive, and affordable living environment is essential for those leaving violence.”

Liza Scott, interim executive director, Cowichan Women Against Violence Society –

“We are pleased to announce the opening of Kw’i Lelum (‘Rise House’), providing safe, transitional housing for women, children, and families escaping violence. Rooted in cultural connection and community support, Kw’i Lelum offers a secure environment and resources to empower survivors on their path to independence.”

Kristy Rogge, executive director, Cythera Transition House Society –

“The opening of the Bernice Gehring Building is an incredible milestone and opportunity for our community. This space will be home to our second-stage program and longer-term housing for women and children. This first-of-its-kind housing project will provide a safe, stable environment, empowering families to rebuild, heal, and thrive in their community.”

Syma Nehal, program director, Nisa Foundation –

“Nisa Homes was born out of a need to support the most vulnerable and marginalized members of our community. As such, we work hard to provide a place for women to live comfortably and feel safe in a supportive home environment, explore their cultural identity, and directly connect with their community.”