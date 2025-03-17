Live Whole Health #264: Hello body, great to meet you!

Think about your body for a moment. Not as a whole, but as each of the amazing parts that make up your full physical being.

Your eyes see these words and send signals to your brain to read them. Your skin, nails and hair grow. Your lungs expand as you take in oxygen. Your blood is nourished with that oxygen and your cardiovascular system sends those oxygenated blood cells to feed every part of your body. Your digestive system processes the food you ate. Your nervous system sends signals to your brain to alert it to all the sensations your body is experiencing.

Your full body needs attention

The body is a true miracle, and you probably don’t even think about it unless it is giving you trouble. Give your full body the gift of your attention with this 13:21 minute Full Body Progressive Muscle Relaxation.

What other ways can you give your body the attention it deserves? Nourishing the body, moving the body, resting and recharging—all of these are ways you can care for yourself. VA offers support for all aspects of your body through programs such as MOVE!, Nutrition & Food Services, Sleep 101 and Whole Health.

Learn to manage pain

When the body screams for attention in the form of pain, it is hard to appreciate anything because of the persistent feeling of distress. If you are experiencing chronic pain, you may want to listen to the podcast Whole Health for Veterans with Chronic Pain to learn how all areas of the Circle of Health can support you.