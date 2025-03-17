Deadline to Apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance Extended to April 7, 2025

Raleigh, N.C.

The deadline to timely apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) has been extended to April 7, 2025, for 39 North Carolina counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians of North Carolina. The previous deadline was March 10, 2025.

The disaster assistance period, or the period in which DUA benefits can be paid, ends March 29, 2025. DUA is available in these counties for weeks of unemployment effective Sept. 29, 2024, and may last for up to 26 weeks. The Division of Employment Security (DES) can only pay DUA benefits for weeks beginning Sept. 29, 2024, and ending on or before March 29, 2025.

Eligibility for DUA is determined weekly, and you must continue to be out of work as a direct result of the disaster each week to get unemployment benefits. Applications will be accepted through April 7,2025 and reviewed to see if the applicant(s) was unemployed for weeks that fall within the disaster assistance period. Applications for DUA can be filed online at des.nc.gov.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance benefits are available for residents of the following counties: Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Forsyth, Gaston, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Iredell, Jackson, Lee, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mecklenburg, Mitchell, Nash, Polk, Rowan, Rutherford, Stanly, Surry, Swain, Transylvania, Union, Watauga, Wilkes, Yadkin, and Yancey counties as well as the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians of North Carolina.

People in these counties who are unemployed as a direct result of Hurricane Helene may be eligible for unemployment benefits under the DUA program. Business owners affected by the storm may also qualify for benefits.

You must apply for state unemployment benefits. If you are determined to be ineligible for or have exhausted your regular benefits, then you may be eligible for a DUA claim. You will need the following to file for unemployment: Name and address of all employers you worked with within the last 24 months.

County of residence.

County of employment.

Mailing address and ZIP code.

Valid telephone number.

Your Social Security number or your Alien Registration number.

Have proof of employment and income if you’re self-employed, a farmer, or a commercial fisher. To get DUA benefits, proof of employment at the time of the disaster is required within 21 days of the filing of the DUA claim. People who want to have self-employment income calculated in their DUA benefit amount must submit proof of income from 2023 including business ledgers, bank statements or tax return. DES has an option that permits the N.C. Department of Revenue to give DES their 2023 tax return.

If you need help, call the dedicate DUA Hotline at 919-629-3857 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to apply for DUA benefits. For more information, go to: des.nc.gov/dua.

