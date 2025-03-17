MPD Makes Arrests in Felony Assault on a Police Officer

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of the final suspect involved in an assault of an MPD member in Southeast.

On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at approximately 3:59 p.m., the Seventh District’s Special Missions Unit engaged a male subject who was consuming marijuana on public space in the 2600 block of Birney Place, Southeast. As officers attempted to take that individual into custody, multiple suspects assaulted MPD members. The incident was captured on video that was circulated on social media. Four suspects were arrested on the scene, and MPD released images of fifth suspect wanted in connection to the assault.

On Monday, March 17, 2025, 44-year-old Ronald James Butler of Southeast, D.C. turned himself into an MPD district station. He was arrested and charged pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant with Felony Assault on a Police Officer.

Previously, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, the following suspects were placed under arrest:

21-year-old Jermaine Irving, of Southeast, and charged with Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space and Resisting Arrest.

21-year-old Donte Butler Jr, of Northwest, and charged with Assault on a Police Officer and Resisting Arrest.

39-year-old Frederick Simms, of Southeast, and charged with Assault on a Police Officer and Resisting Arrest.

47-year-old Donte Butler Sr., of Southeast, and charged with Assault on a Police Officer and Resisting Arrest.

“I’m pleased with the quick apprehension, and I want thank our detectives for their work in identifying all the individuals involved in this attack of our police officers, ensuring they’ll face accountability for their actions,” said Chief Pamela A. Smith.

CCN: 25035228