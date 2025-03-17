Cannon St. and York Blvd. Lane Restrictions begin April 2025

HAMILTON, ON – Starting the first week of April, the City of Hamilton will return to the site for construction on York Boulevard (between Dundurn Street North and Caroline Street) and Cannon Street West (between Queen Street North and James Street North).

During this time, the following areas will be impacted:

Cannon Street and York Boulevard - Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction, resulting in potential traffic delays and bike lane detours.

Dundurn Street North - A full road closure between York Boulevard and Jones Street is tentatively scheduled to begin in July 2025.

This is the second year of construction, which is scheduled to begin the first week of April and be completed by August 31, 2025.

The scope of work includes urban rehabilitation, active transportation (bike lane) upgrades, intersection improvements, and water main installation to improve road safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists. Improvements will feature accessible sidewalks, updated asphalt bike paths, and raised bus landings.

Businesses in the area will remain open during the project. Motorists and HSR customers should anticipate delays and allow extra travel time. During the 2025 season, some stops on HSR routes travelling in the area will be affected. Transit customers are encouraged to visit www.hamilton.ca/hsrdetours for more information about local transit service impacts.

Emergency Services will not be impacted. Fire and Ambulatory Services will have a safe route through the construction zone to ensure accessibility to residents.

The City of Hamilton thanks motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists for their patience as we complete this important infrastructure reconstruction.