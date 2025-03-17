Submit Release
State Bar Examiners Endorse Provisionally Licensing Thousands Who Registered for Botched Exam

(Subscription required) The state bar's committee of bar examiners said provisional licenses should be offered to anyone who withdrew from the tech-troubled exam, not just those who fail the test.

