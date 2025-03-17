Appellate court sets aside ruling allowing Clearlake hotel and road project to move ahead

In March of 2023, the Koi Nation tribe sued the city because it said the city approved the project and, in so doing, violated the California Environmental Quality Act, more commonly known as CEQA, for failing to hold consultation with the tribe.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.