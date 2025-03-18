Attensi Named in Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2025

Attensi makes Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies List

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attensi ( https://attensi.com/ ) is proud to have been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2025. This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations to set new standards and achieve remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Fast Company honors innovative companies across a range of sectors and Attensi won a coveted place in the category of HR."We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies. This accolade is testament to our dedication to pushing the boundaries of workplace training and people performance through cutting-edge AI technology and game-based simulations that achieve real world impact. Our mission is to empower organizations and their people to grow to be exceptional. AI opens more exciting opportunities than ever before for unprecedented innovation, growth and empowerment – it is an ally not a threat to employees and we are striving to help organizations realize that potential." — Trond Aas, CEO, Attensi.Over the past 18 months, Attensi has achieved several notable innovations that have significantly advanced our mission to empower organizations and individuals. Attensi RealTalk: Virtual Humans - Real Conversations Our flagship innovation, Attensi RealTalk, leverages advanced agentic AI technology, AI free-form dialogue, voice recognition, and realistic "virtual humans" to deliver unparalleled training through conversational role-play simulation. RealTalk transports employees into realistic scenarios with an AI virtual trainer, engineered to help them reach training goals. This safe space allows users to practice, learn, and gain confidence and skills ahead of real-life application. RealTalkers are uniquely engineered to feel real and push back when challenged, providing valuable EQ skills practice in a wide range of contexts including sales roles, coaching, leadership, and customer service. AI Creator Co-Pilot And AI Assistant Attensi introduced game-changing AI co-pilots across our suite of products, including the Attensi Creator tool. This tool empowers clients to create immersive learning and development (L&D) training and game-based training simulations without the need for technical expertise or coding. The AI Creator Co-Pilot assists with content generation, game population, simulation scripting, voicing, image generation, and translations into multiple languages, significantly enhancing productivity and quality of output. The AI Assistant on the other hand helps users to use the Creator platform to best effect - learning not just how to use it but to become exceptional creators. The roadmap of new features to come makes for an exciting journey ahead for creators. Attensi AI Insights Co-Pilot Our AI-powered survey analyzer helps clients make sense of both quantitative and qualitative data at scale. Combining cutting-edge generative AI with our deep domain expertise, we offer rapid and precise analysis of open-ended survey responses. This empowers managers and organizations to make better decisions fast, with in-depth insights from large volumes of open-ended and quantitative responses, including post-training evaluations.And The impact of innovation?Here are just some of the results we have achieved: 58% decline in New Hire Turnover, 5x Faster to Competence and 20 x ROI.The World's Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world."Our list of the Most Innovative Companies offers both a comprehensive look at innovation today and a playbook for the future," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "This year, we recognize companies that are harnessing AI in deep and meaningful ways, brands that are turning customers into superfans by overdelivering for them, and challengers that are introducing bold ideas and vital competition to their industries. At a time when the world is rapidly shifting, these companies are charting the way forward."The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 25.Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala ( https://events.fastcompany.com/MIC-SummitandGala-2025/ ) for honorees on June 5. The summit features a day of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation.ABOUT ATTENSIAttensi is a leading workplace training and performance platform that combines psychology, technology and gaming principles, with a strong reputation for Applied AI innovation and Impact Analysis.Since 2013, Attensi game-based simulations and training solutions have empowered organizations around the world to develop their workforce through engaging, interactive training experiences that have real impact. With a focus on innovation and cutting-edge AI technology, Attensi is shaping the future of learning and development, helping people and organizations grow to become exceptional.Attensi has offices in Oslo, London, Boston, Cologne and Gothenburg.ABOUT FAST COMPANYFast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.