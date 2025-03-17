COMMISSIONER MILLER KICKS OFF CELEBRATIONS FOR NATIONAL CHILD AND ADULT CARE FOOD PROGRAM WEEK

Annual event promotes the healthy meals and nutrition education provided by TDA partners in the Child and Adult Care Food Program

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller invited Texans to join him in celebrating National Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) Week, March 16-22. National CACFP Week recognizes sponsors partnering with the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) to serve healthy meals and snacks at roughly 12,500 sites across Texas. Eligible Texans can enjoy nutritious free or reduced-price CACFP meals and snacks at participating adult daycare centers, childcare centers, home-based daycares, and afterschool programs.

“With National CACFP Week, we honor the hard-working Texas sponsors serving nutritious meals that support healthy habits for Texans of all ages,” Commissioner Miller said. “These sponsors served more than 200 million meals and snacks last year while working to include nutritional education for participants. CACFP helps ensure more Texans have the nutrition they need for an active and healthy life.”

TDA supports National CACFP Week in Texas with various resources available for download at SquareMeals.org/CACFPWeek. TDA-curated menus provide nutrition teams with fun recipes that incorporate fruits and vegetables. CACFP site operators will also find activity sheets that engage participants in learning about good nutrition and healthy lifestyles. Posters, web banners, and more materials on the TDA website help sponsors promote their program and increase awareness of CACFP for Texas families.

For more information about National CACFP Week, please visit www.SquareMeals.org/CACFPWeek.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.