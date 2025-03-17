Intuitive Machines Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

HOUSTON, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNR) (“Intuitive Machines”) (“Company”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2024 on Monday, March 24, 2025, before the market opens. Following the news release, the Company will host a conference call the same day at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

To participate in the call, please register here. Once registered, participants can dial in from their phone using a dial-in and PIN number that will be provided to them.

A webcast replay will be available on the investors portion of the Intuitive Machines website at https://investors.intuitivemachines.com/.

Please visit the Investor Relations website at https://investors.intuitivemachines.com/ on Monday, March 24, 2025, to view the earnings release before the conference call.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a diversified space exploration, infrastructure, and services company focused on fundamentally disrupting lunar access economics. In 2024, Intuitive Machines successfully landed the Company’s Nova-C class lunar lander, Odysseus, on the Moon, returning the United States to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972. The Company’s products and services are offered through its four in-space business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure. For more information, please visit intuitivemachines.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:

investors@intuitivemachines.com

For media inquiries:

press@intuitivemachines.com

