COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING EXPANDS IN HOME STATE, OPENS NEW LOCATION IN THE FLORIDA VILLAGES

THE VILLAGES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving , an award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free solutions for junk removal and moving needs, is bringing its services to The Villages and surrounding Florida communities. New franchise partner Michael Ricca has opened a location at 2110 Tally Rd., Suite 1 in Leesburg, FL. The new location will provide donation pickups, general labor assistance, and the company's signature fast, friendly junk removal and moving services for area residents and businesses.In addition to The Villages, the new location will serve Summerfield, Belleview, Ocklawaha, Weirsdale, Umatilla, Grand Island, Eustis, Leesburg, Fruitland Park, Wildwood, Okahumpka, Leesburg, Yalaha, Tavares, Apopka, Mount Dora, Center Hill, Sumterville, Bushnell, Lake Panaskoffkee, Oxford, and Lady Lake, FL.“College HUNKS is a Florida-based franchise and is a staple in South Florida where I grew up,” said Michael Ricca, franchise owner of The Villages location. “I’ve long admired them as a company and for the quality service they provide in Florida and beyond. I’m excited to be a part of College HUNKS and support the economic growth in the area by hiring locally and growing my business in the coming years.”The local team will provide moving and hauling services to meet any budget and they can tailor their offerings to fit each client whether it’s a full-service relocation or smaller, trash pickup, furniture staging, vehicle loading, and more. All moving costs are provided upfront so there are no surprise fees."Michael is a lifelong Floridian and is the perfect partner to grow our footprint in The Villages and surrounding area,” said Nick Friedman, Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS. “His enthusiasm and drive are exactly what we look for in a franchisee and we couldn’t be happier for Michael and his team to offer our moving and hauling expertise to more customers in Florida.”College HUNKS is a purpose-driven company dedicated to serving the community. Recently, College HUNKS celebrated donating 5 million meals to U.S. Hunger by donating two meals for every moving or junk-hauling job completed. The Villages HUNKS team plans to sponsor local events and partner with donation centers and services to further support the community.For more information about The Florida Villages HUNKS, visit https://www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/ or call 352-706-8682.About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and MovingCollege HUNKS Hauling Junk & Movingwas originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com

