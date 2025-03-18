San Diego Philanthropist David Malcolm Awards Fall 2024 Scholarship to Peyton Smith

Peyton Smith

Having Overcome a Serious Health Condition, Awardee Entering Utah State University Hopes to Inspire Others to View Disabilities as Surmountable

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Peyton Smith was born, she faced many health challenges and was later diagnosed with Nager Syndrome. Still, she overcame a long and difficult path to be ready to enter college and change people’s perceptions of disabilities.

Spending unfathomable amounts of time in the hospital, battling breathing, swallowing, hearing, and many other difficulties led her to want to learn interior design to improve children’s pediatric facilities. As a recipient of the David Malcolm Scholarship, she is closer to achieving that goal.

The David Malcolm Scholarship was established in 2021 to support students who have shown resilience in the face of obstacles and have a compelling vision for pursuing higher education. Recipients of the $2,500 scholarships have also demonstrated a desire to better their world.

She never let her disabilities define her, having been involved with the Miss Amazing organization since age 5. Smith has won teen and junior titles, illustrating its mission of providing confidence and connection for girls with disabilities.

She has also been a Patient Ambassador for Shriner’s Hospital for Children, allowing her to master public speaking while promoting a health system she believes in. In addition, she became involved with Post It Love, which provides handwritten notes of encouragement to elementary school students. Smith has penned more than 100 notes. In her free time, she also sewed bears that she donated to Toys for Tots.

A future goal is to mentor children with life-threatening and severe conditions and serve on the Utah Disabilities Advisory Council, following in her mother’s footsteps.

“Nager Syndrome happened to me – I had no control over that,” she wrote in her scholarship application essay. “I do have control over how I improve the world around me.”

The David Malcolm Scholarship is open to high school students, students accepted to or enrolled in a college or university with a minimum GPA of 3.5.

About David Malcolm

David Malcolm is a San Diego-based entrepreneur, real estate expert, and community leader with five decades of experience. He is dedicated to supporting higher education opportunities and local community initiatives. He and his wife, Annie, actively contribute to charitable organizations that help build stronger communities through education and support services.

