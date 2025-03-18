Dead Hazards Announces Debut Album 'Saline'

'Saline' album cover

Sludge blends with alternative in 'Saline', a heavy, genre-bending debut album with fuzzy guitars and intense vocals

I believe music can save you when no one else will. Or it's more like, you can save yourself through music. It doesn't just leave when turned off.” — Dead Hazards member

GREENWICH, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dead Hazards’ upcoming debut LP ‘Saline’ transcends the limitations of modern sludge metal, orchestrating a fusion of heavy genres that defies easy categorization. Above all else, it’s a kaleidoscope of sonic colors that tips its hat to alternative and punk, desert rock, experimental and prog, and even classical music.At its core, 'Saline' delivers creamy, fuzzed out guitars anchored by a stalwart foundation of modern electronic drums and searing basslines. Top that off with a vocalist who masterfully blends operatic chops with a commanding, grunge veneer, and the result is an LP that comfortably sits alongside playlists containing Pallbearer, Windhand, and Monster Magnet. Discerning ears will also catch hints of inspiration drawn from thick Kyuss's grooves, Faith No More's experimental steez, and Jane's Addiction's dark theatrical flair throughout the album.Thematically, 'Saline' explores disillusionment and detachment, unfolding as a sonic escapade through the edgier realms of metal. The lower registers that dominate the album offer a visceral gravity, reeling listeners into the music's underlying truth.Tracks like "Lazyeye" stand out with riffs that usher nods to classic rock, showcasing how the band infuses old-school influences into their modern approach. While low-register guitars lead the charge throughout, Dead Hazards ventures beyond conventional instrumentation. Violin processed through heavy guitar effects replaces traditional guitar solos in places, while unconventional objects serve as percussion, and nature sounds add to the organic texture of the album. The band used black and white artwork converted into audio files, incorporating these more unusual soundscapes into tracks like "Cripping Faith" and "Lazyeye."'Saline' came together incrementally over the past year, with the band recording many parts separately over several weeks each. Despite limited resources and a challenging mixing process that consumed much of summer 2024, the band persevered with the help of engineer João Janz. Drawing inspiration from experimental and obscure bands during the recording process, Dead Hazards approached composition distinctively, arranging some sections like electronic music—shifting parts until they click into place.The first single "Prime" is out now, with the full digital release of 'Saline' launching across streaming platforms on April 20th.For media inquiries, including interviews, features and all things press-related, please email deadhazards@protonmail.comOFFICIAL LINKS

