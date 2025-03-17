The Employment Therapist Unveils Two Career Development Resources For Individuals Seeking Change

Former senior record executive turned career development professional Employment Therapy: The Return of Business Etiquette Available Now on Amazon Kindle That's A Great Question is available as eBook and paperback on Amazon Kindle

Tools designed to enhance business etiquette, shift mindsets, interview prep, and eliminate the lingering effects of negative attitudes for all.

Imagine if your paycheck was determined by your thoughts, facial expressions, and tone of voice. Many of us would starve.” — LT Ladino

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A career expert, known as The Employment Therapist, has penned two career development resources for those needing to start a journey or those aiming to progress in your current role. Whether you recently faced a layoff or preparing to move up the ladder, both offerings are designed to unleash your potential and cultivate significant career advancement.The newly released eBook Employment Therapy: The Return of Business Etiquette by LT Ladino is now available on Amazon Kindle and is a valuable resource aimed at supporting individuals in achieving their career development goals. The eBook promotes applicable business etiquette suggestions, such as fostering a positive mindset, empathy, and courteous considerations when interacting with team members and customers.Renowned as The Employment Therapist for more than a decade, this former executive recruiter draws on her own Slumdog Millionaire career journey and recruiting expertise of placing hundreds and counseling thousands. She provides guidance to those looking to uncover the layers of their work experiences, helping them eliminate the remnants of negative work habits they have faced throughout their careers. "I've been through it all," notes Ladino when she reflects on her own experiences. "I've had the pleasure of working my way up the ladder from receptionist to a senior level position in the music industry, running my marketing firm, transitioning from one industry to finding my footing in a completely new one as an entrepreneur, and it can be extremely difficult to do so. It can be a very humbling experience if you have been let go or decide to step out on your own It can be very confusing if you do not take stock of your full capabilities and address any bad habits you have acquired. We all must consider both sides of a coin when unraveling emotions, errors, and situations that we can correct to become more employable."The eBook offers clear directives on how to challenge your thinking regarding your identity, broaden your mindset, and address negative attitudes in the workplace. "Just imagine if your paycheck was determined by your thoughts, facial expressions, and tone of voice. Many of us would starve, " continues Ladino. Besides providing personal anecdotes and examples from a few of her clients, audio commentary is provided in the eBook to help expand thought processes and insight. Amazon Kindle users can access the eBook for free through their subscription, and it is also available for download for nonusers. "The commentary is an important part of learning and provides a 'session-like feel' when you consider the information when reading".In addition to the offering mentioned, Ladino introduces an innovative interview preparation tool called " That's A Great Question " on Amazon Kindle too. This resource includes over 200 of her favorite interview questions, specifically designed for evaluation. "In this book, I've changed the approach by refraining from providing answers; instead, I encourage both interviewers and candidates to formulate genuine responses. There was a time when hiring managers often weighed talent at 60% and likability at 40%. Now, the return on investment (ROI) and alignment with company culture remain vital considerations too."The responsibility for interview preparation falls on both hiring managers and candidates. “An interview should be as thoughtfully crafted as a well-written song, and I assist in that preparation process, ensuring hiring managers effectively showcase why a strong candidate would be interested in their company,’ explains the former senior record executive who is now dedicated to shaping company culture. “There’s nothing more uncomfortable than sitting in front of a hiring manager when their first question is, “So, tell me about yourself.” A resume should already convey your experience, and it can feel awkward to suddenly share unrelated personal details. This approach can be off-putting and may cause a promising candidate to lose interest,” Ladino conveys.Similarly, candidates should recognize the importance of interviewing the interviewer as well. The book includes sections specifically tailored for job seekers, helping them formulate questions to inquire about the interviewer's management and mentoring style, as well as to reflect on their own experiences and needs, prior to the interview.We've all encountered a tough interview or two in our lives. Whether it's marked by awkward pauses, excessive chatter, anxiety, or a sudden mental freeze when responding to a question, achieving a successful interview demands deliberate effort from both sides.To buy copies of these two resources, head over to Amazon.com. For additional information about Employment Therapy and The Employment Therapist, please visit us at www.employment-therapy.online

