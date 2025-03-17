Brilliant Earth Announces Participation in Sidoti Small Cap Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRLT), an innovative, global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced that the Company will participate in the Sidoti Small Cap Conference being held virtually from March 19 to 20, 2025. Management will meet with investors throughout both days and host a presentation at 1:00pm ET on March 20.

A live webcast of the Sidoti Small Cap presentation can be accessed at the “Events and Presentations” section of Brilliant Earth’s investor website at Events | Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. An archived replay will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations Website and will remain available for one year following the live event. The Sidoti Small Cap presentation will also be simulcast on Stocktwits.com.

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is an industry-disrupting global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. The Company's mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. With a premium brand, curated proprietary product assortment, seamless omnichannel shopping experience, and asset-light, data driven business model, Brilliant Earth is transforming the jewelry industry. 2024 full year Net Sales were $422 million and the Company has reported positive Adjusted EBITDA for 14 consecutive quarters since going public in 2021. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 40 showrooms and counting across the United States and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

