Timm Medical Technologies and Lovell Partner to Expand Vacuum Therapy Access for VA and DoD Veterans

Timm Medical and Lovell Collaborate to Provide Life-Changing Vacuum Therapy for Veterans and Service Members

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LovellGovernment Services and Timm Medical Technologies , a leading provider of vacuum therapy systems, announced today that they have partnered to serve federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Lovell Government Services will serve as Timm Medical Technologies’ Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to serve these customers through federal contracting systems.For over 40 years, Timm Medical’s vacuum erection devices have helped millions of men manage erectile dysfunction. Osbon ErecAid and Pos-T-Vac Vacuum Therapy Systems are effective, medical-grade, FDA-cleared, and proudly manufactured in the United States. Each system includes a pump head, cylinder, ring loading cone, bushings, eight assorted rings, lubricating gel, a carrying case, and access to over 60 training videos.As Timm Medical Technologies’ SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this product to federal healthcare providers. Timm Medical Technologies is available on the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), GSA Advantage, the Defense Logistics Agency’s Electronic Catalog (ECAT), and the Department of Defense’s Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA). Listing products on contract vehicles with Lovell streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals."We are proud to partner with Timm Medical Technologies to deliver innovative vacuum therapy solutions to veterans. This collaboration highlights our commitment to enhancing the lives of those who have served, ensuring they receive the top-quality care and support they deserve.” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services.“We are thrilled to partner with Lovell Government Services to provide our high-quality vacuum erection devices to the brave men who have served our great country. We look forward to many years of supporting our veterans.” said Jack Morasco, Director of Trade and Distribution, Timm MedicalAbout Timm Medical TechnologiesTimm Medical proudly owns Osbon and Pos-T-Vac, industry-leading vacuum erection devices. Since 1982, we have helped millions of men manage erectile dysfunction by delivering high-quality products and exceptional customer support. Our dedicated team ensures every customer receives outstanding care and guidance throughout the lifetime of their device.About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com For Media Inquiries:

