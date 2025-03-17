Harris Jewelers Named Best Designer Jewelry Store by ABQ The Magazine

Rio Rancho’s Premier Jeweler Also Ranks Top 3 for Best Place to Buy a Watch and Best Retail Customer Service.

Rio Rancho, NM , March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harris Jewelers was recently named “Best Designer Jewelry Store” by Albuquerque The Magazine and secured top 3 placements for “Best Place to Buy a Watch” and “Best Retail Customer Service.” This Rio Rancho gem continues to set the standard for luxury with its commitment to perfection and unmatched dedication to customers. More than just winning awards, Harris Jewelers is redefining excellence in the jewelry industry.

These latest accolades solidify Harris Jewelers’s position as New Mexico’s premier destination for fine jewelry and luxury timepieces. Known for its custom-designed jewelry, Harris Jewelers offers a unique three-step design process that involves clients in creating their pieces, from initial consultations to computer-generated renderings and final casting by master jewelers. This hands-on approach allows customers to bring their visions to life and ensures that each piece truly reflects their style and story. Whether transforming a family heirloom into a modern masterpiece or designing a one-of-a-kind creation, this award-winning jewelry store blends innovation with tradition, crafting jewelry that holds lasting sentimental and artistic value.



In addition to custom designs, Harris Jewelers offers an exquisite selection of engagement rings and wedding bands that cater to a wide range of styles and preferences. Clients can choose from various metal options, including white gold, yellow gold, and two-tone gold. The store’s expert jewelers provide personalized consultations to guide clients through the selection process and offer customization options, such as hand engraving and unique gemstone settings, to ensure each piece tells a one-of-a-kind love story.

Beyond fine jewelry, Harris Jewelers is recognized as among the top 3 places to buy a watch in New Mexico. The store carries an extensive collection of fine timepieces, catering to watch enthusiasts and those seeking a stylish yet functional accessory. It has watches from top brands like Bulova, Citizen, Tissot, and Casio. And you can often find pre-loved high end timepieces in their estate case. They often display pre-owned Rolex, Omega, & Cartier timepieces. Whether one is looking for a rugged diver’s watch, an elegant dress watch, a sleek two-tone design, or an iced-out stainless steel chronograph, its collection has the perfect timepiece for every wrist.

Customer service remains a cornerstone of Harris Jewelers, earning a spot in the top 3 for “Best Retail Customer Service.” Its experienced and friendly team takes pride in offering personalized attention, ensuring every customer enjoys a stress-free and enjoyable shopping experience. From helping couples select the perfect engagement ring to assisting watch collectors with their next luxury purchase, the staff at Harris Jewelers goes above and beyond to meet clients’ needs.

For over 25 years, Harris Jewelers has been a trusted name in Rio Rancho. These recent awards from Albuquerque the Magazine reaffirm its reputation as a go-to provider of luxury jewelry and watches in New Mexico.

To learn more about Harris Jewelers and its stunning collections, custom design services, and luxury timepieces, visit http://harrisjewelersnm.com/.

About Harris Jewelers

Known for its award-winning craftsmanship and exceptional service, Harris Jewelers is a top jewelry store in New Mexico, specializing in luxury jewelry and fine timepieces. Based in Rio Rancho, the store has earned recognition from ABQ The Magazine for its custom jewelry, premium watch selection, and superior customer service. Combining innovation with tradition, Harris Jewelers offers a personalized experience that ensures every piece is elegant, meaningful, and built to last.

