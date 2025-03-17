Landmarks to be Lit Green in Celebration of St. Patrick’s Day

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced New York State landmarks will be lit green this evening in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

“New York shares an inextricable link with Ireland — one that connects the fields of Kerry where my grandparents came from to the cathedrals and corner stores that line every part of our state,” Governor Hochul said. “New York was built by Irish immigrants who toiled against great adversity to create a home that shared their defining spirit. And on this St. Patrick’s Day, I join all Irish New Yorkers in celebrating that spirit and the legacy of our shared history.”

Landmarks to be lit include: