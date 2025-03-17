Search for Underage Victim of Human Trafficking Leads to Arrest of 2 Suspects

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Two Texas men suspected by law enforcement of human trafficking who traveled to central Ohio with four victims, including one juvenile, have been apprehended by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

On March 13, the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force was contacted by the FBI’s Houston office and the Texas Department of Public Safety regarding the juvenile victim, who was believed to be in Columbus. The task force, along with the Columbus Division of Police’s PACT Unit, began working to locate the missing juvenile.

That evening, Timarrea Granderson, 27, of Cyprus, Texas, was taken into custody by law enforcement. One of the four victims was with Granderson when he was arrested.

Later that evening, Larry Hill, 26, of Houston, was taken into custody after he barricaded himself inside a Columbus residence on West Kanawha Avenue, where two more of the trafficking victims were found. The Columbus Police Division’s SWAT team and the Sharon Township Police Department aided in the apprehension.

The fourth victim was rescued at another location.

The victims, all Texas residents, are being provided services by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.

Granderson and Hill were arrested and will face charges in Texas, including trafficking of a person and compelling prostitution of a minor. The men are awaiting extradition to Texas.



About the task force

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force is led by the Columbus Division of Police and includes representatives from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Homeland Security Investigations, FBI, Marysville Police Department, Ohio State University Police, Salvation Army, Southeast Healthcare, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, Union County Prosecutor’s Office and Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office.

The task force is organized under Yost’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission. OOCIC’s seven human trafficking task forces encompass 25 Ohio counties and serve 53% of the state’s population. To report suspected human trafficking in Ohio:

Call (844) END-OHHT.

Text “ENDOHHT” to 847411.

Download the END OHHT app on Apple or Android devices.

Or submit information online at gov/ENDOHHT.

