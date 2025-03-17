Contact: Joseph Morrissey, (518) 457-6400

Release Date: March 17, 2025 State Department of Transportation Announces State of $60.8 Million Bridge Replacement Project Along I-490 in Monroe County New Bridges Over Erie Canal and Kreag Road in Town of Perinton Will Enhance Safety and Improve Resiliency Zipper Merge to Mitigate Impacts of Long-Term Lane Closures, Motorists Urged to Plan Ahead B-Roll of the Project Area and Soundbites from NYSDOT Regional Director Chris Reeve Available Here New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that work is getting started on a $60.8 million project to replace the bridges carrying Interstate 490 over the Erie Canal and Kreag Road in Perinton, Monroe County. The project will replace the aging structures, which were built in the 1950s and have reached the end of their service life, with modern structures that will enhance safety and resiliency along this vital travel route that connects the City of Rochester with the New York State Thruway. Construction will begin with the eastbound crossings this year and in order to minimize traffic impacts from the extended lane closure, NYSDOT will be implementing a zipper or late merge, which provides for more efficient vehicle movements. “The Erie Canal is a crucial part of the fabric of the Finger Lakes region, tying unique communities together through a 200-year history that transcends generations,” Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said. “This bridge replacement project over the Canal ensures the preservation of a vital gateway to the City of Rochester, laying a solid foundation for future generations of Finger Lakes residents and the communities they call home.” The project calls for the original, three-span structures to be replaced with modern, single-span, integral abutment bridges that will not require joints, bearings or piers, thereby reducing long-term maintenance costs and boosting sustainability. A new concrete barrier will be constructed in the median and a new drainage system will be installed. Existing culverts will also be cleaned and repaired. While I-490 normally carries two lanes of traffic in each direction, the highway will be reduced to one lane in each direction during the 2025 construction season. Due to the expected traffic volume and closely spaced exits along that section of the highway, a “zipper” or late merge will be utilized to minimize traffic delays. They are designed to keep traffic moving more smoothly by allowing drivers to use both lanes until reaching the merge point. In contrast to traditional merges – where motorists often merge as soon as they see a lane closed sign - zipper merges encourage motorists to use both lanes until the merge point. Then, as two lanes turn into one lane, motorists take turns entering the work zone, alternating in a zipper fashion into the open lane, maximizing traffic flow. Motorists are urged to plan ahead and, if possible, seek alternate routes during construction. More information about the zipper merge is available here. The westbound bridges, heading into Rochester, will be replaced during the 2026 construction season but NYSDOT expects to maintain two lanes of travel in each direction during this period. All work is expected to be completed by the fall of 2027. Congressman Joe Morelle said, “Everyone in our community deserves the peace of mind that comes with safe and secure roads, bridges, and infrastructure. This $60.8 million investment in I-490 will enhance safety for motorists, ensure they can travel to and through our community with confidence, and strengthen their connections to loved ones and critical services. I’m grateful to Commissioner Dominguez for her ongoing commitment to Rochester and look forward to continuing our work together.” State Senator Samra G. Brouk said, “Our residents in Monroe County need transportation infrastructure repairs for safer commutes. I am grateful to the New York State Department of Transportation for funding this $60.8 million bridge replacement project that will improve driving conditions for residents and help revitalize our upstate community.” Assemblymember Jen Lunsford said, “The project is vital to the continued safety and usability of 490, the largest and most used highway in the 135th Assembly district. As a resident who traverses this route nearly daily, I am grateful to the DOT for prioritizing this bridge and ensuring that we are keeping pace with the needs of the community.” Town of Perinton Supervisor Ciaran Hanna said, “I am pleased to see the NYSDOT investing in the improvement of infrastructure, particularly the bridge replacement over the Erie Canal and Kreag Road on Interstate 490. By prioritizing these upgrades, the NYSDOT not only strengthens our transportation network but also enhances the safety for all who rely on these vital connections every day.” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said, “I’m grateful for Gov. Hochul’s investment in these much-needed upgrades to bridges along State Route 490. These infrastructure improvements make our roads safer and improve the traveling experience for motorists across our region.” About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###

