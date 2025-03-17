Tip Leads to Capture of Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender in Oklahoma

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Raymond Trejo is back in custody following his recent arrest. Authorities arrested Trejo in Stilwell, Okla. on March 12. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in his arrest.

Raymond Lee Trejo, 35, of Abilene, was taken into custody by the Special Applications Branch (SAB) of the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. DPS Special Agents from Abilene, along with the Stilwell Police Department, were also involved in coordinating the arrest.

Trejo had been wanted out of Taylor Co. since May 2024 for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. In 2009, he was convicted of sexual assault of a child following an incident with a 14-year-old girl. He was then sentenced to 10 years of confinement in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison. More information on Trejo’s capture can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested 16 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including four sex offenders and five criminal illegal immigrants – with $22,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

###(HQ 2025-026)