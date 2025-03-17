POSH Sets a New Standard for Luxury Mobility with a Flexible and Premium Approach

POSH, a luxury car subscription service in Boston and Dallas-Fort Worth, manages a $10 million fleet of 250 premium vehicles. The company serves 800+ subscribers with plans starting at $799 monthly, offering vehicle swaps, maintenance, and concierge services. Expansion to Austin and Houston is planned.





DALLAS, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POSH , a luxury car subscription service operating in Boston and Dallas-Fort Worth, is expanding its presence in the premium mobility market with a fourth location and a growing fleet of over 250 high-end vehicles.

The company's subscription-based model, which allows members to switch between luxury vehicles based on their needs, has attracted over 800 subscribers and maintained a 92 percent retention rate. With plans to enter the Austin and Houston markets, POSH is positioning itself as an alternative to traditional car ownership in the luxury segment.

To further enhance customer experience, POSH has also unveiled a redesigned website and a new iOS app, enabling subscribers to easily manage their accounts, schedule vehicle swaps, and access services.

"We aim to provide a luxury experience that evolves with our customers. It is about offering flexibility without sacrificing quality, allowing people to drive various vehicles as their lifestyle changes," explains POSH founder and CEO Abdul Rehman.

Operating under the tagline "Subscribe. Drive. Swap," the company offers a revolutionary subscription model that allows members to switch between vehicles based on their needs or preferences. Subscribers can choose from three tiers, Luxury, Plush, and POSH, with monthly pricing ranging from $799 to $3,499. Each plan includes insurance, maintenance, roadside assistance, and 24/7 concierge service.

This model has resonated strongly with urban professionals and luxury enthusiasts who value flexibility over the long-term commitments of traditional car ownership.

"Flexibility is the new currency. People want choices without being locked into one decision for years. Our model allows them to adapt their vehicle choice to their lifestyle or simply try something new," Rehman says.

Subscribers can transition seamlessly from a Mercedes-Benz S-Class for business meetings to a Porsche Taycan for weekend getaways, all while enjoying an all-inclusive package that eliminates the hassles of ownership.

The company’s leadership team attributes this success to its tailored approach to luxury mobility. "Our focus is on delivering unparalleled customer experiences while redefining what it means to access luxury vehicles," Rehman explains.

In addition to convenience and flexibility, the company addresses growing consumer demand for sustainable practices. Promoting shared access to luxury vehicles through subscriptions rather than ownership reduces the environmental footprint of single-use car production.

"POSH is about responsible luxury. We are offering an option convenient for our customers and conscious of the bigger picture," said Rehman. He shares that the company plans to expand its fleet with electric vehicles (EVs), aligning with industry trends toward sustainability while appealing to eco-conscious drivers.

"Our goal is simple. We want POSH to be the first brand people think of when considering alternatives to car ownership," Rehman added.

The company now serves over 800 subscribers across Boston and Dallas and has earned a stellar 5-star Google rating for its customer-centric approach. With a subscriber retention rate of 92 percent, the company is poised for continued success as it redefines luxury mobility.

