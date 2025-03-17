Mark Glova of Holiday Pools and Spas Featured in HelloNation for Expert Insights on Choosing the Perfect Pool

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark Glova, an industry leader in pool design and installation at Holiday Pools and Spas, has been featured in HelloNation magazine for his expertise in helping homeowners select the ideal pool for their space. In the article, Finding the Perfect Pool for Your Space , Glova explores how careful planning and thoughtful design can transform a backyard into a personal oasis.

The feature emphasizes the importance of assessing available space and considering lifestyle needs when choosing a pool. Smaller yards may benefit from compact or above-ground pool options, while larger properties provide more opportunities for custom in-ground designs. Glova highlights how pools can enhance quality of life, with 85% of pool owners reporting increased enjoyment and relaxation in their homes.

Beyond size and design, Glova discusses how the intended use of the pool—whether for relaxation, family fun, or fitness—plays a crucial role in selecting the right model. Features such as shallow lounging areas, lap lanes, and built-in seating can cater to specific needs, ensuring that the pool serves its intended purpose. He also emphasizes the importance of understanding maintenance requirements to keep the investment a source of enjoyment rather than a burden.

Glova’s feature in HelloNation reinforces the publication’s commitment to showcasing industry professionals who provide valuable insights into home improvement and outdoor living. His article serves as a valuable resource for homeowners looking to make an informed decision when investing in a pool.

Read the full feature in HelloNation here .





