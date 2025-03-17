CalAmp to Attend North American Snow Conference in Grand Rapids, Michigan, April 6-9

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalAmp, a leading provider of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and government sectors, is excited to announce its participation in the 2025 North American Snow Conference, taking place in Grand Rapids, Michigan, from April 6-9. As a premier event for local government professionals, the conference provides a unique opportunity for attendees to engage with industry leaders, explore cutting-edge educational sessions, and discover innovative solutions to enhance snow and ice management practices.

CalAmp will be showcasing its latest technologies at Booth 1111, where attendees can learn about the company's advanced connected solutions for snow removal, fleet management, and asset tracking. The company’s solutions are designed to help municipalities optimize operations, improve efficiency, and ensure the safety of citizens during winter weather events.

"We are excited to be attending the North American Snow Conference and connecting with local government professionals who are focused on improving snow and ice management," said Paul Washicko, GM of Telematics Solutions at CalAmp. "The conference offers a unique platform for sharing our innovative solutions and demonstrating how our technologies can help municipalities streamline operations, reduce costs, and ultimately provide better service to their communities."

The North American Snow Conference is renowned for its educational sessions, covering the latest trends, technologies, and best practices in snow and ice management. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with peers, exchange ideas, and explore cutting-edge solutions that can drive efficiency and safety in their snow removal operations.

For more information about CalAmp and its student transportation solutions, visit www.calamp.com.

About CalAmp

CalAmp provides flexible solutions to help organizations worldwide monitor, track, and protect their vital assets. Our unique device-enabled software and cloud platform enables commercial and government organizations worldwide to improve efficiency, safety, visibility, and compliance while accommodating the unique ways they do business. With over 10 million active edge devices and 220+ approved or pending patents, CalAmp is the telematics leader organizations turn to for innovation and dependability. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER , Here Comes The Bus , Bus Guardian , CalAmp Vision , CrashBoxx and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

CalAmp Investor Contact: CalAmp Media Contact: Jikun Kim Mark Gaydos SVP & CFO Chief Marketing Officer

