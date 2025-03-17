Supply & Demand Chain Executive Names AutoScheduler.AI Executives as 2025 Pros to Know

This award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage

AUSTIN, Texas, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Orchestration Platform and WMS accelerator, announces that Keith Moore, CEO, and Jeff Potts, Chief Customer Officer, are winners of this year’s Pros to Know Award given by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain. This award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders leveraging the supply chain for competitive advantage. Keith Moore is recognized in the Rising Stars category, and Jeff Potts is recognized in the Leaders in Excellence category.

“Jeff Potts is a great asset for the company with over 30 years of experience in the supply chain industry and truly deserves to be recognized as a Leader in Excellence,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “He uses his strategy, analytics, and the best talent to target new customers and markets while deepening engagement with existing clients. I am honored to be recognized again in the Rising Star category for this prestigious award.”

"Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're true pioneers of change. This year’s list of winners really pushed the boundaries in all facet, creating, implementing, transforming, innovating, reinventing, and collaborating. They executed on all fronts, over-delivering and over-performing. They are true professionals to know in the supply chain space," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum.

Jeff Potts is the Chief Customer Officer of AutoScheduler.AI. He is responsible for all aspects of expanding customer business for the company. Jeff focuses on improving sales performance, creating great product and pricing strategies, and delivering customer satisfaction.

Keith Moore is the CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. He is responsible for providing organization-wide strategic oversight and establishing external engagement and development initiatives. He spends most of his time working with his customers to deliver supply chain solutions focused on driving efficiency in distribution centers.

AutoScheduler.AI ushers in a new era as the brains of a warehousing operation and is the only solution on the market designed to optimize operational activity to decrease touches and increase capacity per headcount. AutoScheduler.AI helps businesses manage what they need today to succeed while predicting what they need in the future to meet the increased demand in labor, space, and time.

Go to https://sdce.me/51zgjx6o to view the full list of winners.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI empowers you to take full control of your warehouse with a cloud-based solution that seamlessly integrates with your existing WMS/LMS/YMS or any other solution. We automate critical tasks like labor scheduling, dock management, and task sequencing, ensuring everything runs smoothly and efficiently. You’ve already invested in the software to run your warehouse—what we do is provide the orchestration layer that ties it all together to make real-time data driven decisions. With AutoScheduler.AI, you get smart orchestration for a smarter, more agile warehouse. For more information, visit: http://www.autoscheduler.ai.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets .

