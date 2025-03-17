Avelo Airlines Adds New Nassau to Raleigh-Durham Route

NASSAU, Bahamas, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new route with new visitors begins this summer when nonstop service between Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) takes flight on 11 June. The announcement of the new nonstop service was made Tuesday, 11 March by Avelo Airlines, an American ultralow-cost airline.

Avelo Airlines will fly twice weekly between NAS and RDU on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

“We are excited to welcome this new service from Avelo Airlines,” said the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “As a tourism and aviation destination leader, this service further affirms The Bahamas Government’s commitment to working closely with airline partners and industry stakeholders to aggressively grow air stopover arrivals throughout The Islands of The Bahamas.”

Latia Duncombe, Director General of Tourism added, “Expanding airlift remains a top priority for The Bahamas, and this new route strengthens our access from North Carolina—an important market for our destination. Avelo Airlines offers new non-stop service, making it even easier for travelers from Raleigh-Durham to experience our vibrant culture, world-class hospitality, and breathtaking islands. We look forward to welcoming more visitors and creating unforgettable Bahamian experiences.”

Avelo Airlines, headquartered in Houston, Texas began servicing RDU in 2022 with expansion into the Caribbean this past February.

For the past two years, travelers in the RDU area have relied on Bahamasair’s nonstop service to Freeport, Grand Bahama, which then continued to Nassau, playing a key role in strengthening travel demand from the region.

Avelo’s new Nassau route builds on that foundation, offering even greater access to The Islands of The Bahamas and reinforcing the destination’s appeal to North Carolina travelers.

Since its inception in April 2021, Avelo has flown more than 6.3 million customers on nearly 50,000 flights and The Bahamas will be the newest addition to its international routes.

